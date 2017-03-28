Larry Cordle Releases New Gospel Album “Give Me Jesus”

Nashville, TN -- Larry Cordle is very proud to announce his new gospel album Give Me Jesus is now released. A special first-run edition CD, that includes a 12-page booklet with song lyrics and personal notes for each track, is available until supplies run out. Physical copies can be purchased at LarryCordle.com or CDBaby. The album is also available for digital purchase at iTunes, CD Baby, Amazon and more outlets. Cordle has penned hits for some of Country music’s biggest stars and garnered awards for numerous Country and Bluegrass albums, so when he says this album is the highlight of his career, music fans will certainly want to check it out.

Cordle, AKA The Mighty Cord, rounded up some of his closest friends to bring the album to life. He is joined by Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley, Val Storey, Don Rigsby, Bradley Walker, Lethal Jackson Angie La Primm and Gail Mayes on vocals.

“I've been working on this new gospel album for about a year and a half. I had to practically stop working on it while I was undergoing chemo for my leukemia, which by the grace of God is now in remission. I want to thank you all for the prayers sent up for me during and since my treatment” says Cord.

The liner notes were written by his good friend and songwriting buddy Larry “The Rev” Shell who wrote, “The Lord, knowing that Larry is a songwriter, gave him the words and melodies to many of these songs. In fact, if you listen to this collection, you will literally hear Larry’s personal testimony of his strong and enduring faith.” Cord and Shell wrote three songs on the album including one of the stand out tracks “The Old Thing’s Walkin’ About.” To read the unique and very funny story of how this song came about, you will certainly want to purchase one of the limited 12-page booklet copies.

Bluegrass radio programmers will enjoy “The Lonesome Road” with lead vocals by Carl Jackson’s dad, Lethal Jackson and also “God Had A Hand In It,” written by Carl Jackson and Jerry Salley, featuring guest vocalists Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley, Bradley Walker and Chris Latham.

Give Me JesusTracks include:

"Two Coats" "Give Me Jesus" "It’s A Lonesome Road" "I’ll Meet You In the Morning" "The Old Thing’s Walkin’ About" "This Blood’s For You" "God Had A Hand In It" "Gone On Before" "Lost As A Ball In High Weeds" "The Old Ship Of Zion" "The First Step To Heaven" "Family Bible" "When You Pray, Will You Pray For Me"

Radio programmers can download the entire album at AirPlayDirect or request a digital or physical copy. Please visit larrycordle.com or follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Larry Cordle is also a multi-award IBMA Award Winner, two-time Grammy nominee, and one of Nashville’s most revered Singer-Songwriters penning such hits as “Murder on Music Row” and “Highway 40 Blues.” His songs have been recorded by artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Alison Krauss, Rhonda Vincent, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Diamond Rio, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins and many others.

He tours and records with his band Lonesome Standard Time, performs with as a Trio with Carl Jackson and Jerry Salley, and performs every Monday night for New Monday at the Station Inn in Nashville with Val Storey, Carl Jackson and more friends. In addition to his songwriting and role as a bandleader, Cordle is sometimes featured as a lead and/or background vocalist on some of Nashville’s most awarded and popular music. He’s provided harmony vocals for artists such as Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Bradley Walker, Billy Yates, Rebecca Lynn Howard and co-writing pal, Jerry Salley.

His lead and harmony singing is featured on Livin, Lovin, Losin: A Tribute to the Louvin Brothers, which won a GRAMMY for Best Country Album in 2003 and the 2004 IBMA Recorded Event of the Year Award. He’s also featured on two tracks of Moody Bluegrass, alongside artists such as Tim O’Brien, Alison Krauss, John Cowan, Harley Allen and again featured as lead vocalist on Moody Bluegrass II.