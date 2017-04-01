Becky Buller is "Speakin' to that Mountain" with New Release

Joelton, TN -- With today's release of "Speakin' To That Mountain" by Becky Buller, Dark Shadow Recording proudly offers you a glimpse of Crêpe Paper Heart, the upcoming new album from the reigning IBMA Female Vocalist and Fiddle Player of The Year.

Co-written by Buller and Jeff Hyde ("Springsteen", "Record Year"), "Speakin' To That Mountain" features Buller backed by her talented road band.

"I sincerely hope this song is an encouragement to anyone out there facing a 'mountain' right now," said Buller.

Crêpe Paper Heart is Buller's follow-up to her award-winning DSR debut 'Tween Earth And Sky. She and B^3 (the Becky Buller Band) perform a breadth of original material with cameo appearances by an all-star handful of surprise guests.

"We are so proud of Becky and her accomplishments," said label owner and producer Stephen Mougin. "She has immense talent as a singer, songwriter, musician and entertainer and she has the work ethic to back it up. It's a treat to work with such a vibrant force in the new acoustic music scene."

Becky Buller is a leader in the bluegrass industry, not only because of her award-winning singing, playing and writing, but also through her teaching, mentoring, and service to the IBMA. Her full tour schedule is online at: http://beckybuller.com/tour/

Dark Shadow Recording is a record label and full-service studio run by a musician for musicians in the Bluegrass, Americana and Folk genres. Stephen Mougin (2016 IBMA Mentor of the Year) offers everything from song demos and tracking to producing/engineering and recording on the Dark Shadow Recording label. Visit DSR online at: https://darkshadowrecording.com.