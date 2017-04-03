Banjo Maestro Ned Luberecki Releases “Take Five”

Nashville, TN -- Ned Luberecki's new album, Take Five, is independently released TODAY, March 31, 2017. A master of his instrument and adept in multiple styles Ned recorded at The Rec Room, Ben Surratt's studio in East Nashville this self produced, the 14-track album is a mix of originals and covers and clocks in at just under 45 minutes.

Take Five is a reflection of Ned's musical diversity, presenting fiddle and banjo tunes, instrumentals, and traditional bluegrass interspersed with jazz standards, classic Buck Owen?s, and even the theme to S?tar Trek. Many of Ned's musical friends from all walks of bluegrass make appearances, making Take Five a sort of retrospective, reminding us that however we know Ned Luberecki - sideman, teacher, on-air radio personality - that he is respected as both a traditional and progressive player with a style perfectly his own - a harlequin combination of the diverse artists, musicians, and genres he's ingested.

Take Five is stacked with a remarkable lineup of guest musicians including Missy Raines and the New Hip, Jeremy Garrett of The Infamous Stringdusters, Becky Buller, The Helen Highwater Stringband (Mike Compton, David Grier, Missy Raines, and Shad Cobb), Chris Jones and The Night Drivers, Dale Ann Bradley, and Amanda Smith. Also appearing on the album, Stephen Mougin, guitarist of Sam Bush Band and the other half of Nedski & Mojo, calls it "a sonic glimpse inside the mind of Nedski [that] showcases Ned's brilliant banjo skills in a diverse range of material, from old-time to bluegrass to jazz and beyond. Way beyond!"

Featuring Guest Musicians:

Dale Ann Bradley, Becky Buller, Amanda Smith, Missy Raines, Mike Compton, David Grier, Jeremy Garrett, Shad Cobb, Stephen Mougin, and Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

What Folks are Saying about Take Five

"An absolutely joyous, riveting, beautifully syncopated example of the beauty of the banjo. From the traditional to the unexpected, the banjo sings."

--Steve Martin (Actor, banjo player)

"Journeying across times and genres on this disc, Luberecki's impeccable playing, adventurous spirit and irrepressible good humor shine throughout." --International Bluegrass (IBMA Magazine)

"Ned Luberecki is a true 'master of the five'! This solo recording is a testimony to the incredible breadth of his playing, which I have always admired." --Greg Cahill (Special Consensus, former IBMA Chairman)

"His playing oozes with personality and character, and this record perfectly encapsulates that. It's 100% Ned, and I, for one, am not afraid! Ned's tunes are a joy to hear and his playing is better than ever." --Noam Pikelny

"If you were introducing someone to the beauty and versatility of the banjo using 2017 releases, there's only one choice that can accomplish that goal perfectly, Ned Luberecki's Take Five. From bluegrass to jazz and from progressive to old-time, this album shows what the banjo is capable of. And just as importantly, it shows that tradition and a fresh energetic approach are still an easy pairing in the bluegrass world." --Lonesome Banjo Chronicles, Brian Swenk