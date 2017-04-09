Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys Release Single

Coeburn, VA -- Stanley Family Records is proud to announce a landmark new single, “Goin’ Round This World” by Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys. The song appears on the band’s self-titled album releasing this summer. This is the first recording released since Ralph II honored his late father’s wishes by taking over the Clinch Mountain Boys band name last year after his passing. These big shoes are being filled by the talents of previous Clinch Mountain Boy John Rigsby on fiddle and mandolin, Alex Leach on banjo, Noah Brown on the upright bass, and Ralph II on the guitar.

Ralph II has earned two Grammy nominations on previous albums including a Grammy Award on Lost in the Lonesome Pines along with his father, Dr. Ralph Stanley for their collaboration with Jim Lauderdale. Ralph II has also proven to be an accomplished songwriter and has six solo albums, along with the highly-acclaimed duet album with his father titled Side by Side.

The new Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys self-titled album will officially release on Friday, May 26, 2017 during Dr. Ralph Stanley's 47th Annual Hills of Home Bluegrass Festival to be held Memorial Day weekend in Coeburn. For the past six years, Ralph II has successfully carried on his father’s legacy by running the event. This year will be no exception as it includes a stellar line-up with: Jim Lauderdale, Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers, Dave Adkins Band, Flatt Lonesome, and a very special artist announcement coming soon.

“Goin’ Round This World” was written by Ralph II, Alex Leach, and Joe Rose and will be serviced to radio stations today. The song was released for sale March 30 on CDBaby and next week on iTunes, Amazon and more digital outlets.

As one might expect for the son of a renowned banjo player, the first instrument Ralph II ever held was a banjo. At the ripe old age of three, Ralph (or simply "Two" as he is called by his family and friends), had his first lesson from the elder Stanley, learning a simple finger roll. It turned out, however, that he would not be following in his father’s footsteps, when it came to his choice of instrument. He soon fell under the spell of the undisputed king of boyhood musical desires, the guitar. Despite his interest in the guitar, and the fact that he was occasionally traveling with the Clinch Mountain Boys on the road, he had not yet developed an ambition to play professionally. It took until age twelve and an old 1977 video of the late Keith Whitley during his tenure as lead singer for the Clinch Mountain Boys, to inspire him to become a professional musician. After seeing Whitley with the elder Stanley, he was hooked and spent hours in the family basement honing his skills, and weathering the comparisons to his late Uncle Carter. His persistence paid off, and he took the stage as lead singer with Ralph Sr. and the Clinch Mountain Boys in June of 1995. Since then, he has earned the respect of Stanley fans everywhere, and has garnered praise as a strong new artist in his own right.

Previous Clinch Mountain Boys included the likes of Ricky Skaggs, Keith Whitley, Larry Sparks, Mayor Jack Cooke, Roy Lee Centers, Steve Sparkman, Melvin Goins, Danny Davis, James Allen Shelton, Leslie Keith, Art Stamper, George Shuffler, Curly Ray Cline, Pee Wee Lambert and many other.