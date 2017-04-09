J.P. Mathes, Fiddling Leona & The Mountain Empire at Carter Fold

Saturday, April 15th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert of bluegrass music by J.P. Mathes and Fiddling Leona and their group The Mountain Empire. Also featured on the show will be students from the Hazard Community and Technical Colleges Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music and their Program Director Dean Osborne, Jr.

Mathes directs the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music. J.P. has been performing at the Carter Fold since the age of 16 – first as a member of the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band and later as Director of Hazard Community College's Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music (KSBTM). Fiddling Leona has performed multiple times at the Fold with both ETSU and KSBTM. The Fold is happy to welcome back Dean Osborne, Jr. as well.

J.P. and Fiddling Leona have performed their music across North America, Europe, and Japan as ambassadors of not only bluegrass music, but the food and culture of Appalachia. The Mountain Empire features J.P. on banjo, Leona on fiddle, Jason Crawford on mandolin, Aaron Jackson on guitar, and David Babb on upright bass. The Kentucky School of Bluegrass Ensemble - Straight Up Lonesome - will be performing on the show. The group consists of new, young up and coming bluegrass musicians from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Straight Up Lonesome features the music of KSBTM Program Director Dean Osborne, Jr. – a member of one of the best known families in bluegrass music. Dean grew up on the music of the Osborne Brothers.

For some of the finest bluegrass music the southeast has to offer, don't miss all these fine musicians. Come out and enjoy a night of high energy music and good times with your friends and neighbors at the historic Carter Family Fold. There will be traditional bluegrass tunes, lively fiddle tunes and instrumentals, gospel tunes, and beautiful harmony. Don't forget your dancing shoes! Admission to the concert is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, under age 6 free.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Incorporated, is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music.