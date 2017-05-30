Electric City Broadcasting Hosts Two-Day Bluegrass Festival

Anderson, SC -- Six months after its debut of a “Positively Bluegrass” format on WRIX 1020 AM and 104.7 FM, Electric City Broadcasting has scheduled its first live Bluegrass concert at the William A. Floyd Amphitheater in Anderson, SC.

The Festival will take place on July 3rd and 4th, offering two full days of family fun and bluegrass harmony. Featured headliners include The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice and Heaven’s Mountain Band, plus a large (20+) lineup of local, and not-so-local, bluegrass–performing bands.

Since its inception on the air waves, Bob and Rob McClure, the father-and-son founders/owners of Electric City Broadcasting have received steady feedback from listeners, who are thrilled with an all-bluegrass genre on a local radio station. July’s Festival will certainly provide an opportunity for bluegrass fans in to display that support and pleasure for its presence!

The Amphitheater boasts itself as “one of the largest outdoor concert facilities in South Carolina,” and is located at 3027 MLK Jr. Blvd, inside the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center (ASEC). The stage opens at 11:00 AM each day. Ticket cost is $10/day per adult (children under 12 are free), and can be purchased through www.iTickets.com or by calling 800-965-9324. For more information, contact info@wrixfm.com or visit www.facebook.com/ElectricCityBluegrass.