IBMM and Hall of Fame Seeking Artifact Donations

Owensboro, KY -- In preparation for their move to a new location in spring of 2018, the International Bluegrass Music Museum (IBMM) is reaching out to the greater bluegrass community in search of artifacts and objects to highlight in the new museum.

Staff at IBMM is working behind the scenes to audit the current collection and determine what artifacts meet the criteria to be exhibited in the newly constructed building, three blocks west of their current location. Over one hundred items within the museum collection have been identified, and IBMM continues to seek needed objects for the new space that includes the IBMA Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

"We are looking for objects that inspire the story of bluegrass over the years, from its early beginnings to present day," Curator Savannah Hall explained, "we are reaching out to the community for items that were owned by artists or prominent bluegrass figures. Ideally, a collector would approach us with instruments, clothing, unique memorabilia, or any object that features bluegrass' captured or unseen past."

Items can be loaned on a temporary basis or gifted permanently to the museum. The IBMM is a non-profit 501(c)(3) and all donations are tax-deductible. All objects will be kept in temperature and humidity controlled environments and will be secured under 24/7 surveillance.

The mission of the IBMM is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and the performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience. While the museum seeks to share the story of the objects in their collection, they value the importance of telling new histories of objects that remain in the homes of fans and friends.

"We see this as an opportunity to work collaboratively with the bluegrass community to share treasured artifacts with the world," Executive Director Chris Joslin said, "we want our friends in the bluegrass community to join us in this important preservation work, so we hope you will consider partnering with us to loan, or gift, one of a kind bluegrass related items that will surely attract people from across the globe."

The fully funded Bluegrass Center is a collaboration between the City of Owensboro, the State of Kentucky and IBMM. The $15.4 million project will allow IBMM to house the world's foremost collection of bluegrass artifacts, memorabilia, and music recordings in a safe environment for generations to come.

IBMM, located in downtown Owensboro, KY, is the only full-scale Bluegrass Music Museum in the world. The new building will include a 450-seat concert hall, recording studio, an outdoor concert area to seat 2,000, an expansive museum store, research library, teaching rooms and a rooftop restaurant overlooking the Ohio River.

If you, or someone you know, has unique artifacts or memorabilia please contact the International Bluegrass Music Museum at (270) 926-7891 or via their web site at www.BluegrassMuseum.org