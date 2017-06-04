Tennessee State Senate Honors Dailey & Vincent

Nashville, TN -- American music duo Dailey & Vincent are continuing the celebration of their 10-year anniversary and induction as the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry with a recent honor on the floor of the Tennessee Senate Capitol Building during the final day of the 2017 legislative session. Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) sponsored Senate Resolution 132, which honors the group for their many contributions to the country and state.

“It’s an honor to recognize this talented group here today,” remarked Sen. Bailey. “We are thankful for all they have done as ambassadors for Tennessee to promote job growth and the entertainment industry in our state.”

The Grammy-nominated pair treated Senate members to a performance of the song “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee,” which was met with a standing ovation. The prestigious honor comes after their March 11, 2017 induction into the Grand Ole Opry, on their 101st performance on the legendary stage.

Dailey & Vincent has continued to hit new heights with their latest album, Patriots & Poets. The star-studded project features collaborations with Steve Martin, Doyle Lawson, TaRanda Greene, David Rawlings, and Bela Fleck. So far, the album has been a roaring success, with two songs hitting the Top Five on Bluegrass Today’s Weekly Airplay Chart. The lead single, “Gimme All The Love You Got” spent three weeks in the top spot, while the Bill Anderson co-written track “That Feel Good Music” recently stormed into the Top Five.

Fans can pick up a copy of Patriots & Poets at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations nationwide, iTunes, Amazon and wherever music is sold. The album will also be available at Dailey & Vincent’s upcoming live shows, which include stops at venues and festivals across North American (see dates below). Another way to keep up with Dailey & Vincent is by watching their hit show, “The Dailey & Vincent Show” airing on RFD-TV Friday nights at 7:30pm ET.