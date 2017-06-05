Uncle Shuffelo & his Haint Hollow Hootenanny at Carter Fold Saturday

Hiltons, VA -- Saturday, June 10th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert of old time music by Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny. Concert admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, under age 6 free.

Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny is a seven-piece, old-time string band from Rover, Tennessee with musical influences by the Carter Family, Gid Tanner, Uncle Dave Macon, the Coon Creek Girls and many other old-time bands of the past. Band members emanate from the Williams and Derryberry Families. Uncle Shuffelo (Keith Williams) plays banjo. Austin Derryberry, age 19 plays fiddle, banjo, ukulele, guitar, and harmonica. Brian Derryberry plays upright bass. Conner Derryberry, age 11 plays banjo, bones and spoons. Emma Jean Williams plays autoharp and jug. Megan Williams, age 22 plays washboard and kazoo. Courtney Williams, age 20 plays guitar, banjo, ukulele and tuba.

Uncle Shuffelo and the Hootenanny have won many accolades including old-time band championships at the State of Tennessee Old –Time Fiddlers Convention, Tennessee Valley Fiddlers Convention and the Uncle Dave Macon Old-Time Music Festival. Their individual championships include Austin on old-time fiddle, banjo, autoharp and old-time singing, Connor as the 2016 Double Fellowship Award recipient at the Uncle Dave Macon Old-Time Music Festival and Megan and Courtney for old-time singing. The distinctions for this band are too many to list. Please visit their website https://www.uncleshuffeo.com or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Shuffelo/ for more information.

The Hootenanny plays old-time hillbilly music for the soul. Everyone in the family will enjoy a night of dancing and laughter. Bring your dancing shoes and all your friends and family for a carefree night in the place country music got its' start – at the foot of the beautiful Clinch Mountains. The Carter Family Fold is an alcohol and drug free facility, and we emphasize fun for the whole family. This will be the group's second performance at the Fold. Their first one nearly brought the house down.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Incorporated, is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music. For further information on the center, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org. Shows from the Carter Family Fold can be accessed on the internet at http://www.carterfoldshow.com. Partial funding for programs at the center is provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. For recorded information on shows coming up at the Fold, please call 276-386-6054. The Fold is on Facebook – page Carter Fold – & Twitter – @carterfoldinfo. To speak to a volunteer Fold staff member, call 276-594-0676. If we don't answer you right away, we'll get back to you in 24 hours.