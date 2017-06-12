Valerie Smith launches Bell Buckle Radio

border=0 height=200 width=271 />Valerie Smith has created a new radio station, Bell Buckle Radio, that features a variety of music (bluegrass, folk, gospel, country, and Americana). The station can be found at BellBuckleRadio.com and provides a home to her music as well as many other great recordings from a variety of artists. Some of the music is homegrown in Bell Buckle and the station carries the spirit that the town has always held, "Dare to be Different" (and have fun doing it)!

We are proud to welcome seasoned radio broadcaster, Bill Foster, to the team. He has a special show called, "Foster's Corner" that features anything from Bluegrass, Folk, Gospel and more. Many other shows are now listed, "Del McCoury's, Blue Side of Town,' 'Bell Buckle Confidential with J.Gregory and Tori Taff,' Lisa-Kay Howard Hughes,'Bluegrass-Country' and Valerie Smith's, "Afternoon of Music."

Valerie wrote, "We are still growing, but one thing for sure, you will hear music from some of the brightest stars in independent music 24/7." Valerie Smith is enthusiastic to call this station her home and looks forward to sharing music, interviews, music news and more. The station is not yet available for Canada and across the pond, but will be available to download on iTunes very soon.

Visit BellBuckleRadio.com