New Video Release from Edgar Loudermilk Band Featuring Jeff Autry

Pinecastle Records and Bluegrass Preservation are proud to bring you this brand new video release featuring the hit song "Dreaming Enough To Get Me By", from Edgar Loudermilk's album, Georgia Maple. The video was filmed on location with the band, by videographer, Mike Bullard, in the hills of Northeast Georgia, above the breathtaking Tallulah Gorge.

Loudermilk chose this song, written by Tony Ramey, to shoot the video with as it has been a highly requested one among the fans and received an escalated amount of radio airplay. The song and now it's video, really tell a story about modern day life and how every day families get by day to day while working hard to earn their pay, taking care of their loved ones and finding time to keep their Faith and make all the memories that matter most. It's an anthem for our time.

Edgar Loudermilk - Dreaming Enough To Get Me By from Pinecastle Records on Vimeo.

The band had a great time filming the video and hopes everyone will enjoy it. You can catch the Edgar Loudermilk Band, Feat Jeff Autry on the road this coming weekend at the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival in Charlotte, MI. and find out where else they will be on their tour schedule online.