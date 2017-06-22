Grass is Blue Entertainment now Booking Darrell Webb Band

The Darrell Webb band is pleased to announce that Grass is Blue Entertainment is now the band's official booking agent. The Agency is run by Ryan Frankhouser. Ryan has been very successful promoting his band Remington Ryde and the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival. He is one of the hardest workers in the business and Darrell Webb Band is looking forward to working with him. The Darrell Webb Band is currently booking for 2018-2019.

The Darrell Webb Band brings energy and excitement to the concert stage reaching beyond traditional boundaries. Their brand of entertainment has earned them multiple nominations at the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards.

After a successful career as a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist in bands such as Wildfire, Rhonda Vincent and The Rage and Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Darrell Webb emerged as the leader of his self-titled band in 2009.

After the successful release of “Bloodline” followed by “Breaking Down the Barriers,” Darrell Webb celebrated his 20th year in the music industry with the 2014 release of “Dream Big” on Mountain Fever Records. “Flying South to Dixie” featuring members of the Grascals topped the charts at #1 on Bluegrass Today’s weekly chart! Darrell teamed up with his long-time friend, the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent on “More Life.”

The newest project, “Lover’s Leap” features three tunes penned by Darrell himself. It’s a perfect blend of tradition and innovation with stellar musicianship and Darrell’s unmistakable vocals.

You can contact Ryan Frankhouser by calling 717-348-3537 or you can email him at grassisblueagency@outlook.com. An exciting future ahead for the Darrell Webb Band! God Bless everyone!