The Garrett Newton Band to Wilson Pickins

Garrett Newton, at all of 17 years old fronts this up and coming band with his on point Scruggs style banjo picking that has earned high praise from many of his industry peers. At his young age, he has already played onstage with national artists such as Marty Raybon, Kenny Ingram, Ben Greene, Steve Dilling, and James King. Now, with the assistance of the bands bass player and well known industry professional, Lorraine Jordan, Newton is backed by some of the finest pickers around.

The Garrett Newton Band has a current project out on Pinecastle Records, Young Heart, Old Soul, that reflects the young banjo player perfectly with his broad knowledge of bluegrass history and extensive skills. The album has been making an appearance on the bluegrass charts and has garnered vast bluegrass radio airplay. The band and it's members have just been recognized with six second ballot nominations for the 2017 IBMA Awards as well, solidifying their place among up and coming new bands in the industry. Check out the video below for the nominated "Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year", Old Camp Meeting Time, recorded at Lorraine's Coffee House and Music in Garner, NC.

Garrett Newton may not have a lot of years under his belt but he is one heck of a talent and the Garrett Newton Band highlights the best bluegrass has to offer. His latest album, “Young Heart, Old Soul” on Pinecastle Records showcases how raw talent paired with veteran bluegrass musicians, offers a new sound that is sweet music to the genre.

