American Banjo Museum Receives Grant from Oklahoma Humanities

Oklahoma City, OK -- The American Banjo Museum in partnership with the Oklahoma History Center, was recently awarded a grant for $5,000 from Oklahoma Humanities to host two education seminars titled "Back to Our Roots: And Exploration of Roots Music".

"We're truly honored, not only to receive this generous grant from Oklahoma Humanities, but also, to partner with the Oklahoma History Center," said Johnny Baier, executive director, American Banjo Museum. "To have the support and involvement of two organizations of this caliber is more than any museum could hope for."

"Back to Our Roots: An Exploration of Roots Music" will be a historical discussion on the intersections of jazz, blues and roots music as well as the influence of race, emancipation and desegregation on the evolution of this music both in America and Oklahoma. Woven throughout the discussions will be live musical examples of Roots Music. The seminars are scheduled for November 1, 2017. Details will be released formally in August.

Oklahoma Humanities strengthens communities by helping Oklahomans learn about the human experience, understand new perspectives, and participate knowledgeably in civic life. The humanities—disciplines such as history, literature, film studies, ethics, and philosophy—offer a deeper understanding of ourselves and others by confronting us with the questions, values, and meanings of the human experience.

As the nonprofit, state partner for the National Endowment for the Humanities, Oklahoma Humanities brings people together to explore these ideas through programming and community grants that support book groups, exhibits, film festivals, teacher institutes, and more. Oklahoma Humanities engages people in their own communities, providing forums for education, critical thinking, and productive civil discourse. For more information, visit www.okhumanities.org.

The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.

At the American Banjo Museum, the artistry that goes into crafting highly ornate instruments and the skill and talent that goes into playing them is on full display. The American Banjo Museum brings history and art together in a song hundreds of years in the making. For more information on upcoming events, or to become a member of the American Banjo Museum, visit americanbanjomuseum.com or call at (405) 604-2793.