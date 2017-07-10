Steep Canyon Rangers to NC Music Hall of Fame

Not only do the Steep Canyon Rangers have a new album coming, they are also being inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame has announced this year’s eight inductees. The Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 19, 2017 in Kannapolis, NC. This red carpet event is open to the public. VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale now.

The Steep Canyon Rangers from Brevard, NC, at their core, are a bluegrass group, but they have had no problems effortlessly walking the line between festival favorite and sophisticated string orchestra. This mixture of upscale instrumentation and country charisma has garnered them 9 studio albums and a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album since they formed in college at UNC Chapel Hill.

The band made the announcement saying, "We are so honored to announce that we will be inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame this year! The official induction ceremony will take place on October 19, 2017 at the Kannapolis Performing Arts Center in North Carolina and will be open to the public." Click here for tickets or get them in person at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum. Ticketsare available online and at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum, 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Contact the Hall of Fame Museum for more details: www.NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org, (704) 934-2320.

The Rangers have also been in the studio all week working on a new album! They can't wait to share the new music with you all. If you follow them on Facebook, you might just catch a sneak peek.