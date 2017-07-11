Bonfire Records Signs First Artist Wilson Banjo Co.

Bonfire Records has signed Upstate South Carolina bluegrass band Wilson Banjo Co. Their first full-length album Spirits in the Hills will be released in October. Bonfire's mission is to develop American roots music artists and artists local to the Greenville, SC area.

Wilson Banjo Co. is a hard driving Bluegrass band from South Carolina, founded by Steve Wilson, Banjo picker & Master Luthier. Steve not only picks the banjo but builds custom Wilson banjo's, performs vintage guitar repairs and restoration, is part of the team at Wilson Pickins Promotions, and is an engineer at Bonfire Recording Studio. The band was initially formed to promote Steve's custom banjos but has since expanded well beyond that role when their debut EP attracted a surprising amount of attention after its initial release to radio.

Personnel in Wilson Banjo Co. include Steve Wilson on banjo, Joey Newton on guitar, Sarah Logan on fiddle, Brandon Couch on Mandolin, Dylan Armour on Dobro, and Rob Walker on bass with each member contributing on vocals. As a performing band, they endeavor to deliver an energetic display of traditional bluegrass music, backed by the notorious drive that Wilson Banjo Co. fans have come to know and love. Their humor and entertaining banter on stage reflects a level of cohesiveness and professionalism not easily attained by young bands. The release of Spirits in the Hills will be a fantastic introduction for a new band and record label.