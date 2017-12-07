Bluegrass Stars Support Musicians Against Childhood Cancer July 19-22

The 34th Musicians Against Childhood Cancer Festival featuring four big days of prime bluegrass music takes place July 19 through July 22 outside Columbus, Ohio. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Flatt Lonesome, Hammertowne, Blue Highway, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Steel Drivers, Balsam Range, Grascals, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Larry Cordle & Lonesome Standarrd Time, and many more will be appearing.

Proceeds from this festival will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Since the year 2000, MACC and you have donated over $935,447.00 to St. Jude and the Y.M.C.A., helping children around the world. This year will be the 18th Year for Musicians Against Childhood Cancer.

Classic performances this year include a Tribute to The Trio (Dolly Parton * Emmylou Harris * Lindas Ronstadt) featuring The MACC Trio consisting of Charli Robertson, Dani Flowers and Lona Heins. A tribute to Jim & Jesse McReynolds will feature Luke & Garrett McReynols with Caerl Jackson. The Tribute to the Stanley Brothers will feature Junior Sisk, Don Rigsby, D Sparks, Dewy Brown and Steve Sparkmab.

As many of our readers know, the producers Darrel & Phyllis Adkins have been promoting high quality concerts and festivals since 1980. These concerts formerly held at Frontier Ranch, and more recently Hoover Y-Park in Columbus, Ohio have drawn thousands of fans from all over the world. We plan to continue the tradition of quality family entertainment but with one major change, the proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tickets are available at www.MusiciansAgainstChildhoodCancer.com If you cannot attend and wish to make a donation, please make checks payable to:

Musicians Against Childhood Cancer®

1434 S. 3B's & K Rd.

Galena, OH 43021

Since the year 2000, MACC and you have donated nearly one million dollars to St. Jude and the Y.M.C.A., helping children around the world. This year will be the 17th Year for the Musicians Against Childhood Cancer benefit festival. For more information, please visit www.MusiciansAgainstChildhoodCancer.com

The purpose of MACC, as stated in the Articles of Incorporation, is "to assist the victims of Childhood Cancer, their families, treating physicians and research facilities in the diagnosis, treatment and eradication of childhood cancer to provide financial assistance to the victims, their families and physicians and research facilities outlined above for the purposes consistent with the goal of the organization and to provide such service or services free of charge.

Headliner musicians donate their time and talent for the MACC annual benefit music festival. As authorized by the non-profit laws of Ohio, MACC does pay expenses to cover facility leases, insurance, musician travel and lodging expenses, base compensation for some musicians and other expenses directly related to the production of the MACC event. Adkins Productions, Inc., Darrel Adkins, and members of the Board of Trustees of MACC have received no salary, compensation or remuneration of any kind from MACC.