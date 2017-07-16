Mountain Park Old Time Band Returns to Carter Fold Saturday

Hiltons, VA -- Saturday, July 22nd, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert by the Mountain Park Old Time Band. Mountain Park Old Time Band was formed ten years ago as a group of friends who happened to enjoy old time music got together to have a good time. Over the past several years, the Mountain Park Old Time Band has been creating a stir in old time music circles.

The group has five members, all of whom are very versatile and talented musicians. Nancy and Johnny Gentry played for years with the Whitetop Mountain Band. Johnny plays guitar, dobro, and fiddle as well as doing vocals for the band. Nancy drives the rhythm with her excellent bass playing. She and Johnny both teach music. Johnny also makes beautiful banjos. He made and donated a unique Carter Fold banjo that was given away at our 42nd annual festival in August to help raise funds for the Fold. It was truly a piece of art. A lucky gentleman in Austin, Texas won the banjo.

Due to illness, Nancy and Johnny are unable to help with this show. Taking their place will be Ted Ash on guitar and Lynn Worth on doghouse bass. Roger Stamper handles the fiddling for the group and he plays guitar and bass as well. C. T. Janney plays the washboard – an "instrument" rarely played today. C.T. also cuts a mean rug when he dances. Dr. Mark Handy plays banjo and does vocals – he's also a champion clogger. When he's not playing old time music, Dr. Handy practices medicine in Abingdon, Virginia, and helps to run his family's farm.

The Mountain Park Old Time Band has played at the Blue Ridge Music Center, the Alleghany Jubilee, the Rex Theater, and at Bristol's Rhythm and Roots Festival. They have also been featured on National Public Radio. The group has released two CDs – Fire on the Dance Floor and Dancing with Sally Goodin. Mountain Park Old Time has performed at many Carter Family Fold shows and at our annual festival. Their group has become a Carter Fold favorite. Dr. Handy now serves on the Board of Directors of the Carter Music Center. We are fortunate to have his help and support and appreciate all he does for us and for old time music.

Fans of groups like the Whiteop Mountain Band will love the Mountain Park Old Time Band. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes, and be ready for a night of down home fun. Nothing gets you out of your seat and on the dance floor faster than a rousing old time band. Don't miss the Mountain Park Old Time Band at the Carter Family Fold! For more information on the group, go to: http://www.mountainparkoldtimeband.com/. Admission to the concert is $10 for adults, children 6 to 11 $2, under age 6 free. Tickets are available at the door. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Incorporated, is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music. The center is family-friendly, and an alcohol and drug free facility. For further information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org or our second site – http://www.carterfamilyfold.com/. Shows from the Carter Family Fold can be accessed at http://www.carterfoldshow.com. Partial funding for programs at the center is provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation. For recorded information on shows coming up at the Fold, call 276-386-6054. The Fold is on Facebook – page Carter Fold – and Twitter – @carterfoldinfo.