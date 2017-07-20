The Farm Hands Release “Colors” on Friday July 21st

Award winning bluegrass quartet The Farm Hands are set to release Colors, their third Pinecastle Records album, on Friday, July 21st. The Farm Hands are one of the hardest working bands in bluegrass. Their tour schedule easily tops 100 dates each year. They are also one of the winningest bands at the annual SPBGMA conference where they are the reigning Entertainer's of the Year.

Band member and 2017's Songwriter of the Year, Daryl Mosley wrote the single "Rural Route," which has already hit #1 on Bluegrass Today's Weekly Airplay Chart. The song was the fourth most played single on Sirius/XM's Bluegrass Junction for the month of June. Mosley also wrote the bluegrass gospel song "The Bible in the Drawer." Another band member written tune, "The Old 109," was penned by Keith Tew. Evident throughout the album are the quartet's exquisite harmonies and tight instrumental talent. They are joined on the album by special guest Kimberly Bibb on fiddle.

Daryl Mosley said about the album, "We try to write songs and find songs that we believe our fans deeply relate to. As with previous Farm Hands albums, we rely heavily on the subjects of faith, family, history, patriotism, and small-town life. We're especially excited about this album because we've been performing many of the songs live and this collection of songs seem to resonate with our audience in a powerful way."

Dick Deno, WWIS Radio - "I love the Farm Hands and this CD is absolutely tremendous."

Joe Wills, WBZC - "The Farm Hands [The] OLD 109 blew me away!"

In April, The Farm Hands performed for the Tennessee State Senate following a proclamation by Tennessee State Senator Kerry Roberts. The statement, read during an official session, honored the band for their contribution to the bluegrass music genre and as musical ambassadors for the state of Tennessee. In addition, the city of West Liberty, KY recently presented The Farm Hands with a key to the city commemorating their appearance as headliners of of the Old Mill Park Bluegrass Festival.

#1 single - Rural Route - The Farm Hands from Pinecastle Records on Vimeo.