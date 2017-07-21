Feller and Hill Release New Single “The Bugler”

Nashville, TN -- Rural Rhythm Records is pleased to announce the release of “The Bugler” the debut single by Feller and Hill for the label. “The Bugler” is a Civil War story about a bugle boy, who left home at a young age to join the Army as a bugler, in search of his father, who never returned from battle. Young Willie disappeared, himself, and never returned and his mother has searched endlessly to find him. They finally do reunite at a camp on one of the many battlegrounds his mother searched. The songwriter leaves it up to the listener as to whether Willie lived on...or his ghost still haunts the battlegrounds of the Great Smokey Mountains.

“The Bugler” was written by Tom Holt of the Wildwood Valley Boys and features the lead and harmony vocals of Tom Feller and Chris Hill. The name "Willie" may have been inspired by a family member, Uncle Willie Gabbard, who served in the military during World War II. Tom indicated he wrote the song to sound like something very old, even though the song is brand-new and previously unrecorded.

Produced by Feller and Hill, “The Bugler” contains performances by Tom Feller (Guitar, Mandolin and Bass) and Chris Hill (Banjo) with special guest Glen Duncan on fiddle.

The single “The Bugler” is available for DJ downloads on AirPlay Direct. In addition, “The Bugler” will be included on the new Rural Rhythm Fresh Cut's & Key Tracks No. 1 -2017 radio CD going to D.J.'s this week.

Heartfelt Story Touching the Lives of a Family during the Civil War

“The Bugler” is included on the duos debut album for Rural Rhythm Records titled Brothers and Heroes scheduled for release this fall.

It is no secret that one of Feller and Hill's greatest influences is the music of The Boys from Indiana. A nationally touring act, The Boys from Indiana were the absolute kings of bluegrass in the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana area, during the '70s and '80s. They were a hit at bluegrass festivals across the country, due to their robust stage presence and original songs. Their influence on Feller and Hill's music should come as no surprise, as 60% of the classic lineup of "The Boys" (Aubrey Holt, Jerry Holt, Harley Gabbard, Paul Mullins, and Noah Crase) are related to Tom Feller (Aubrey and Jerry Holt are Tom's uncles, and the late, Harley Gabbard was Tom's great uncle).

Feller and Hill's stage show is very reminiscent of the Boys From Indiana, which include that same robust stage presence, their dry brand of humor and a very fast-paced show that proves time and time again to be a crowd-favorite everywhere they go.

In addition to his family's musical heritage, Tom has worked with Jerry Williamson and Redwing, The Larry Stephenson Band, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, and Three Fox Drive, during his 30-year career. Chris has worked with The Wildwood Valley Boys, Gerald Evans and Paradise, The Karl Shifflet and Big Country Show, and The James King Band. In the past year, both Tom and Chris have made separate appearances on the Grand Ole Opry filling guest spots with Bobby Osborne and Rocky Top Express.

Feller and Hill will continue using their deep-rooted pedigrees in bluegrass and traditional music to grow their audience and deliver a high-energy show with rich vocals and smooth instrumentation at some of the largest festivals in the country. If you love traditional bluegrass, classic country, and southern bluegrass gospel music, then you'll love Feller and Hill and the Bluegrass Buckaroos.