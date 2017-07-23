Nashville, TN -- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver bring a little more "Life To My Days" with the first radio release from their upcoming Mountain Home Music Company project, Life is a Story, due out August 25. Popular online destination The Boot will premiere the song today; fans can pre-order the digital album release HERE and receive "Life To My Days" as an instant "grat-track." Radio can access the single now via AirPlay Direct.

The uplifting message and rolling melody combine to showcase the timeless style of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. The band's nuanced ability and versatility is legendary, and Eli Johnston takes the lead vocal on "Life"- and owns it. Three top tunesmiths wrote the compelling song: Jerry Salley (2003 SESAC Songwriter of the Year and writer behind hits for Reba, Brad Paisley, Rhonda Vincent and more), Lee Black (prominent Southern Gospel writer and multiple Dove Award nominee) and Devin McGlamery (Dove Award Winner, successful singer/songwriter and lead vocalist for Ernie Haase & Signature Sound).

The song resonates with positivity as the protagonist vows to dedicate himself to giving more to each day instead of focusing on the limitations of life:

So if I'm one of those travelers whose journey gets cut short

And leave the ones I leave behind, wishing I had more time

All I can say is I can't add more days to my life

So I'll add more life to my days (Salley, Lee, McGlamery)

The tune's message immediately grabbed Doyle's attention. "I reached out to Jerry as soon as we started looking for songs for this project," Lawson notes. "He's been a favorite writer of mine for years, and a good friend. When I heard this, it really hit home for me. It's certainly good advice for us all."

For writer Salley, having DLQ record the song meant a lot. "As soon as we finished this song, my first thought was about how my friend, Doyle, is always moving ahead, never slowing down, adding 'life' to every single day," he recalls. "He was the first artist to hear the song, and he loved it. As writers, we couldn't have asked for a better interpretation of the song," Jerry adds. "It almost sounds like it was written for Eli's voice ... he sings it perfectly."

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver features patriarch Doyle's signature Lead and Baritone vocals, Mandolin and Mandola, DLQ includes Josh Swift (Resophonic Guitar, Acoustic Lead Guitar and Percussion); Joe Dean (Banjo and Guitar); Dustin Pyrtle (Lead and Tenor vocals, Guitar); Eli Johnston (Lead and Baritone vocals, Bass) and Stephen Burwell (Fiddles). With nearly 40 albums to their credit, the group has won numerous major awards, including seven International Bluegrass Music Association Vocal Group of the Year honors. For his contributions to cultural heritage as a musical trailblazer, Doyle received the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship award in 2006, and was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2012. DLQ is an influential force in today's Bluegrass world, and their last two releases (In Session, Burden Bearer) received back-to-back Grammy nominations in 2016 and 2017, respectively.