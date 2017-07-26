EmiSunshine's Newest Album “Ragged Dreams” Due August 25th

Nashville, TN -- EmiSunshine, the extraordinary talent who burst into stardom four short years ago as a nine-year-old via viral video, is set to release her new album, Ragged Dreams (her fourth studio recording), on August 25, 2017/(Pre-Order: July 29, 2017). The little girl with a big voice, who recently celebrated her 13th birthday, has made her mark shattering preconceived notions of youthful imagery that embraces gleeful innocence and optimism;

Ragged Dreams* is no exception. Fearlessly penning topics far beyond her youth, the 15 tracks (written/co-written by Sunshine) touch on Autism, close-to-home tragedies (the Gatlinburg fires and TN floods) and tell tall tales that portray colorful stories illuminating murder, deceit, vengeful spirits and incarceration—all uniquely enhanced by the unbridled imagination of adolescence. Each musical composition is painted with deep textures, poignant lyrics, dramatic and often dark storylines that are authentically "EmiSunshine."

"I'm pretty sure that most folks expect me to write and sing about rainbows, butterflies and unicorns, but that's just not me," beams EmiSunshine with an ironic innocent smile. "I like to write about things that are real and life just isn't pretty sometimes...that's just the way it is. I also get my song ideas from scary movies (I love scary movies!); I love the 'shock factor;' it's just plain fun to see the 'surprise' on people's faces!"

Produced by Sunshine and backed by her family-band, The Rain (father, Randall Hamilton-bass; brother, John Hamilton-mandolin; uncle, Bobby Hill-drums), the album spotlights cameo performances by notables Randy Kohrs (resonator guitar), Tim Crouch (Mandolin/Fiddle/Guitar), Justin Moses (Fiddle/Guitar/Dobro/Banjo), Hitoshi Yamaguchi (cello), Ben Probus (fiddle) and others.

Ragged Dreams presale begins July 29, 2017 (Amazon/iTunes). Music enthusiasts who take advantage of the pre-order will receive an instant gratification track (titled "Ninety Miles"-- that brings to life Emi's perspective on Autism). Ed Gertler (Digital Delivery Services) will spearhead the global digital retail campaign.

Best described as a youthful Janis Joplin meets Carter's Fold, EmiSunshine is natural-born singer, musician and songwriter with exceptional and inexplicable talents. Influenced by legendary trendsetters (Loretta Lynn, Tanya Tucker, Emmy Lou Harris, The Dixie Chicks, The Louvin Brothers, Porter Wagoner and Patty Loveless), Emi's signature style encompasses her own unique blend of roots music that embodies Americana, Bluegrass, Gospel, Country and Blues intertwined and steeped in Appalachian influence. EmiSunshine has cemented her place as a career artist.

She has appeared on some of the most prestigious stages including the "Today" show, The Grand Ole Opry (on more than a dozen occasions), at the Ryman Auditorium, Stagecoach Festival and Merlefest. EmiSunshine has amassed over 14 million views on YouTube, a half-million FaceBook followers and nearly 25,000 Instagram fans.

The teen has become a sought-after song crafter for film, television and books. Most recently, "Danny Ray," (Ragged Dreams), was featured in Eugene Jarecki's "Promised Land." The documentary screened at the world-renowned Festival de Cannes (May 2017). Emi wrote "I Am Able" and "Little Blackbird" as spotlighted in the "More Than Words" film (produced by Grammy Winner and Founder of the Documentary Channel, Suzanne Homes); "I Am Able" also appears in the Amazon/Barnes & Noble Bestseller "The Ables." Emi plays more than 150 dates per year.