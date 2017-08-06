Shannon Slaughter Releases New Single “That Old County Road”

Argo, AL -- Shannon Slaughter is proud to announce the first single release, “That Old County Road,” from his upcoming album Never Standing Still. The song was written by Shannon Slaughter and Rusty Hendrix, guitar player from the country band Confederate Railroad, and takes a nostalgic look at growing up in the country and what young people did back then - with maybe a nod to the present as well. The new single is available to radio programmers at AirPlayDirect or by request.

Never Standing Still is the fourth project and second solo effort from the award-winning singer-songwriter Shannon Slaughter and is set for release on Elite Circuit Records November 15, 2017. Slaughter contributed 9 original songs written or co-written with industry luminaries such as: Ronnie Bowman, Tim Stafford, Mark "Brink" Brinkman, Dale Felts, Terry Foust and Marla Cannon-Goodman, along with songs by Jake Landers and Roger Rasnake. The well-respected talents of numerous musicians and singers are also showcased on this recording with the talents of: Heather Slaughter, Lou Reid, Shawn Lane, Randy Kohrs, Ron Stewart, Steve Gulley, Ron Inscore, Trevor Watson, Cliff Bailey, Tim Crouch, Doug Jernigan, Josh Shilling, and Tracy Burcham.

Slaughter is a proud alumnus of numerous leading bluegrass bands counting membership in The Lost & Found, Larry Stephenson Band, Melonie Cannon, Lonesome River Band, Lou Reid & Carolina, and Grasstowne. These bands and bandleaders helped shape the foundation of his band County Clare which he formed in 2010. “I am really proud of the unique sound of County Clare that we have created over the last 7 years,” said Slaughter.

In 2012, Slaughter was the 1st Place Winner in the Country division of MerleFest’s Chris Austin Songwriting Contest for his original song, “I’ve Hit Everything In My Life (But My Knees)“ co-written by Dale Felts and Mark Byrd. He has written songs for Blue Highway, Lonesome River Band, IIIrd Tyme Out, Lou Reid, Mike Bentley, Larry Stephenson, and more.

In March 2013, Shannon & Heather Slaughter and County Clare released the album One More Road that included 3 radio chart hits including their killer cover of “If I Were A Carpenter.” Shannon & Heather’s follow-up album Never Just A Song, released in February 2015, included their #1 chart radio hit “That’s What’s Good In America Today” co-written by Slaughter as well as other chart songs such as “Moonshiner,” “There Ain’t No Need To Be Lonely,” and “Ridin’ The Lightning,Ropin the Storm.”

Please visit www.ShannonSlaughter.com and Facebook for more upcoming announcements.