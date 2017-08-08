McLain Family Band at Carter Fold August 12th

On Saturday, August 12th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert of bluegrass music by a long time popular group at the Fold, the McLain Family Band. Direct from the hills of Kentucky, the McLain Family Band has become internationally known as one of the most spontaneous, creative and spirited groups performing contemporary Appalachian bluegrass music. During the years 1968 – 1990, they performed in all 50 states and 62 countries during 14 international concert tours, some as musical ambassadors of the U.S. Department of State. The McLain Family Band played at the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Lincoln Center and the Carter Fold. They were featured at thousands of festivals and concerts and performed as soloists in more than 230 appearances with orchestras.

Raymond K. McLain formed the McLain Family Band in 1968 with his son Raymond W. and daughters Ruth and Alice. Mr. McLain was a Carter Family Memorial Music Center board member from the day the center was created. Raymond W. now serves on the Music Center's board of directors and assists as Artistic Director at the Fold. Raymond K. McLain served for many years as Executive Director of Hindman Settlement School in Knott County, Kentucky. He studied folk music at Harvard and later at the University of North Carolina, then went on to develop and teach the first college courses in bluegrass and in Appalachian Music at Berea College in 1971. His mother, Beatrice "Bicky" McLain, was also a significant figure in American folk music, founding the Southern Regional Folk Life Center at the University of Alabama and serving as its' first director.

For eleven years, The McLain Family Band hosted The McLain Family Band Festival which was featured on NPR's Folk Festival USA and produced by Kentucky Educational TV for national distribution. Other television appearances include NBC's Today Show, the CBS Morning News, Good Morning America, the Pearl Bailey ETV Special, the BBC, TNN's Nashville Now and the Johnny Cash Christmas Special.

The McLain Family Band began performing at the Carter Music Center when Janette Carter first began presenting concerts in the old A.P. Carter Grocery in 1974. The family band stopped touring on a full time basis in 1990, but for the past several years they have begun to tour again despite full time teaching jobs at Morehead and Berea Colleges in Kentucky, Bellmont in Nashville, and various other jobs. Thankfully, the band always continued the tradition of performing at the Fold, and we are both blessed and honored that they have. We could not be prouder to present any group than we are the McLains. After 43 years, the McLains truly are family to us, and they have been since our families first met.

Raymond's 40 plus years of entertaining have taken him to performances in all 50 states and 62 foreign countries, including a tour as a musical ambassador of the U.S. State Department. For 21 years with the McLain Family Band, Raymond was featured internationally at thousands of festivals and concerts and as a soloist in appearances with over 230 orchestras. Raymond was with Jim & Jesse's Virginia Boys for ten years. He currently performs with Canadian harmonica whiz, Mike Stevens. Through the years, the McLains have produced dozens of CDs and records.

For some of the best bluegrass music this side of Heaven – and some of the best dancing - don't miss the McLain Family Band at the Carter Family Fold. Admission to the concert is $10 for adults, $1 for children 6 to 11, under age 6 free. Come on out and join us for one of the most memorable musical evenings you can imagine! For more information on the McLains, go to http://www.mclains.com.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Inc., is a nonprofit, rural arts organization that was established in 1979 to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music. Saturday concerts have been held since 1974. The center is family-friendly, and an alcohol and drug free facility. For additional information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org or http://www.carterfamilyfold.com/. Shows from the Carter Family Fold can be accessed at http://www.carterfoldshow.com. Partial funding for programs at the center is provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation. For recorded show information on the upcoming Saturday show at the Fold, call 276-386-6054. The Fold is on Facebook – page Carter Fold – and Twitter – @carterfoldinfo.