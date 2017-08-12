Dale Ann Bradley to Release Newest Album August 18th

Dale Ann Bradley will release her self-titled album on Pinecastle Records on August 18. Produced by Bradley, the CD includes a duet with Country Music Hall Of Fame member Vince Gill, "I Think I'll Just Go Away," a song from the Stanley Brothers repertoire. "Both Vince and I are huge Stanley fans," Bradley explains the choice of song for her and Gill.

This is the second time Bradley has been at the production helm in the studio. She also produced her Grammy-nominated CD, Pocket Full of Keys.

Bradley Nominated for IBMA Female Vocalist,

Will Be Inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2018

"I believe most artists that start with producers are always preparing to produce their own music," Bradley observes. "I have been truly fortunate to work with the best producers, each different in their own right. Starting with Sonny Osborne, Tim Austin and the genius of Alison Brown. It was time, I guess, for me to incorporate what I have learned from them and put the Hat on ... It's not something I was or am totally secure about. I do however, really listen, search my spirit and put my heart on the line. I am happy that it's something I have had the opportunity to do."

Bradley has a variety of songs on the album, from traditional to gospel. She wrote several of the tunes, and dug deep into the vault to find the Lenny LeBlanc tune, "Champagne Lady."

Bradley has one of the purest voices in music, authentic and filled with emotion. Whether she’s singing about “Southern Memories” or lost love in “I’ll Just Go Away,” the listener feels every word she sings. Her vocals soar on the acapella “Stand By Me” and weave the story of the mysterious “Champagne Lady.” The listener is instantly drawn into the beauty of her voice and the stories it tells.

Bradley is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year for this year's International Bluegrass Music Awards, which will be held in September in Raleigh. She is a five-time winner of that award from the IBMA.

It was just announced that she will be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. The singer loves her home state, and says it was a blessing to be raised in Kentucky. The ceremony will take place on May 11, 2018.