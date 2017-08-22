Mike Mitchell is Excited to Announce Single Release of “Lightning Jack”

Without a doubt, Mike Mitchell's best recording to date, Dead Center follows a traditional bluegrass album model and has some of the finest pickers in the business. Produced and banjo-ed by Sammy Shelor (of Lonesome River Band) with Wyatt Rice on guitar, Jacob Eller on bass (Sierra Hull, Church Sisters), Jeff Midkiff on mandolin, and Will Farmer (Blue Moonshine) on harmonies.

The CD also features Buddy Pendleton (an early Bill Monroe fiddler) on twin-fiddle tunes. Recorded at Mountain Fever studios and mixed/mastered at Blackwater Recording, in the heart of southwest VA's Blue Ridge Mountains.

Mike Mitchell makes his home in Floyd, Virginia where he is founder and director of The Floyd Music School. Playing regional and mid-atlantic bluegrass festivals in 2017 with his Bluegrass Trio.

His critically acclaimed recordings and performances have earned him a respected name within the regional industry and a fan base of discriminating listeners throughout the U.S and Canada.

“Mitchell’s command of the instrument is evident and his tone is righteous” – Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine

“Mike Mitchell is another one of those multi­talented, self-produced artists who’s a pure joy to uncover…” – Bluegrass Now Magazine

“Mitchell is a smooth and talented fiddler and also sings smoothly in a contemporary style. His ‘Jerusalem Ridge’ is more ethereal than hard-edged, more laid­back than ominous. ‘Music In Our Souls’ is about the life of a musician. ‘Eat My Dust’ is a more ethereal piece, and Mitchell’s fiddling is just right.” – Bluegrass Unlimited