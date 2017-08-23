Donna Ulisse to Release “Breakin’ Easy”

Nashville, TN -- The reigning IBMA Songwriter of the Year, Donna Ulisse, recently signed with Mountain Home Music Company, and is now poised to release the first project on her new label.

Breakin’ Easy is set for release on September 22nd. The album was produced by label-mate and Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame member, Doyle Lawson.

Breakin’ Easy is replete with the skillful songwriting that has garnered so many honors for Ulisse, including the 2016 IBMA Songwriter of the Year Award. Every song is delivered with perfect emotion by her distinctive voice. The title comes from a song lyric, but is also an intentional nod to this new phase of Donna’s career.

"Breakin’ Easy represents a gentle shift in a new direction," Donna says. "With a new label and team, and with the amazing in-studio collaboration with Doyle, I feel free to take a fresh look at my music and career."

Ulisse brings a blend of traditional and contemporary bluegrass, gospel and country flavors to everything she records and performs. With a voice that is rich, warm and commanding, she has a well-deserved reputation for bringing a song home with both style and musical integrity. On this new album, Donna indeed makes a shift, almost imperceptible, but with the clear new vision of an artist free to focus on her artistry.

"Working in the studio with Doyle is a dream, plain and simple," Donna says. "With his command of absolute perfection in instrumentation and arranging, I felt refreshingly free. I can give my attention to lyrics in a meaningful new way."

Lawson shares his own praise for the experience, saying, "Producing Donna’s CD was a pure joy. She came to the studio well prepared and with a willingness to take direction. The beautiful thing is that she needs very little directing. Donna is a dynamic vocalist with what I call ’that sparkle’ one listens for, and it matches her personality perfectly."

The many facets of Donna’s dynamic voice are showcased brilliantly on Breakin’ Easy, along with the rock solid writing that is a hallmark of Ulisse’s career. Opening with the hopeful "Without Trouble Please" and closing with the up-tempo "We’ve Got The Love Thing Figured Out," the new CD weaves loneliness into optimism, and heartbreak into exuberance. "A Little Past Lonely" has both the pain of lost love and an optimistic outlook, while "We Are Strong" celebrates an unwavering love. Her vocals shine on a cover of "Here Comes My Baby Back Again," which is sure to become a fan favorite. Other tunes carry the listener through self-reflection, memories, happiness and exhilaration; all wrapped up in musical precision.

"At the Crossroads studio, I have always worked with ace engineer, Van Atkins," Lawson says. "Our goal is to have a relaxed, no-pressure atmosphere. My theory on producing is to let the artist be themselves with a little guidance, when needed." The resulting Breakin’ Easy clearly reflects the experience and ease shared by seasoned professionals in the studio.

Fans worldwide will be able to enjoy a very special CD release event when Donna hosts a live streaming mini-concert on Tuesday, September 19th. Details will be available at www.donnaulisse.com and through Donna’s social media sites.

Whether singing her own songs or those written by others, Donna Ulisse continues to make her mark as a uniquely gifted artist. She has incorporated a wide range of influences into a style and sound that is distinctively Donna. With the release of Breakin’ Easy, Donna is poised for the next facet of her already shining career as a recording artist, songwriter and performer.