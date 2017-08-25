Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Release “Life is a Story”

Nashville, TN -- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver find their newest album, Life is a Story, greeted with early chart action, exclusive features, television appearances and laudatory reviews. The disc entered The Roots Music Report's Top 50 Bluegrass Album Chart at #31 last week, and the album's first single, "Life To My Days," debuts today on the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart at #23. Fans can purchase the new music HERE now, and radio can access the band's current single, "Life To My Days," via AirPlay Direct.

Various features, exclusive premieres and television appearances are set: Beginning August 28, Doyle will host four weekly episodes of Heartland TV's hit show Bluegrass Ridge. A multi-format, genre-specific endeavor, the program airs on The Family Channel, Angel Two (Dish-TV), Keep It Country TV-UK / Ireland, Country TV (New Zealand) and cable systems (check local listings). Earlier this week, three popular websites featured exclusive song premieres: Nashville.com ("Guitar Case"), Roughstock ("Little Girl") and Bluegrass Today ("Life Of A Hardworkin' Man"). The Bluegrass Situation is offering listeners a special stream of the entire album.

A broad range of media outlets are sharing their enthusiasm for the 12-track Life is a Story (Mountain Home Music Company) with glowing reviews and exciting features. Sports & Entertainment Nashville, ParcBench, Country Standard Time, The Alternate Root, Stacy's Music Row Report, Bluegrass Notes, Midwest Record Review, Country Jukebox, Country Music News International, Fervor Coulee, Music Matters Magazine, The Boot, Digital Journal, and Rambles.net offer Bluegrass lovers engaging coverage from single and album reviews to full feature articles.

Life is a Story exemplifies musical excellence - and proves yet again why DLQ remains such an influential force in today's Bluegrass world. Reviewers are not shy in sharing the love:

Country Jukebox -

"DLQ has recorded an all-encompassing album in which the connection between tradition and modernity has succeeded. Fans will be happy that the Bluegrass veterans sound fresh as ever."

Fervor Coulee -

"Without question, DLQ remains one of Bluegrass music's most highly considered outfits."

Midwest Record Report -

"Venerable ... gives it to you right in the gut with one 'whoa' moment after another."

Music Matters Magazine -

"One of the best Bluegrass albums I've listened to past and present and will be difficult for Doyle Lawson or any other artist to top."

The band's last two albums (In Session, Burden Bearer) received Grammy nominations in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Doyle was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2012 and received the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship award in 2006 for his trailblazing contributions to cultural heritage.

Previously honored with seven International Bluegrass Music Association Awards for Vocal Group of the Year, the band is nominated in three categories for the upcoming 28th Annual IBMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year and Josh Swift for Instrumental Performer of the Year - Dobro. Winners will be announced September 28 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC.

Doyle's signature Lead and Baritone vocals, Mandolin and Mandola make him the shining sun at the center of this legendary group. The other stars in the DLQ galaxy are Josh Swift (Resophonic Guitar, Acoustic Lead Guitar and Percussion); Joe Dean (Banjo and Guitar);Dustin Pyrtle (Lead and Tenor vocals, Guitar); Eli Johnston (Lead and Baritone vocals, Bass) and Stephen Burwell (Fiddles).