Pine Mountain Railsplitters at Carter Fold Saturday

Hiltons, VA -- Saturday, September 2nd, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert by the Pine Mountain Railsplitters old time string band. Admission to the concert is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, under age 6 free.

The Pine Mountain Railsplitters is an old time string band from Kentucky playing hard driving fiddle tunes and featuring Adrian and Julie Shepherd-Powell, Brett Ratliff, and Stephanie Jeter. Formed at an impromptu performance at the Portland Old Time Gathering in 2009, the Pine Mountain Railsplitters play at various festivals and venues across the southeast. The band and its' members have won multiple ribbons at fiddlers conventions all over the southeast, taking first place in the old time band contest at the Morehead Old Time Festival in July 2014 and then second place in the band contest at the Johnson County Old Time Fiddlers Convention in Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, in August 2014.

Adrian Shepherd-Powell, a native of Crimora, Virginia, has won contests at fiddlers' conventions all over the southeast. His fiddle style is straight forward with a hard drivin' bow. Adrian has played with many old time bands including the Pea Ridge Ramblers, Matt Kinman's Old Time Serenaders, and the Cabin Creek Boys. One of his most recent awards includes second place in the old time fiddle competition at the Johnson County Fiddlers Convention in 2014 and third place at the Upper East Tennessee Fiddlers Convention in 2017.

Julie Shephard-Powell is an award-winning clawhammer banjo player and flatfoot dancer originally from North Carolina. Julie previously taught beginning and advanced old time banjo at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She has also played with the Letcher County band Rich and the Poor Folks. Julie currently competes in flatfoot dance competitions at fiddlers' conventions all over the southeast and calls square dances anywhere from Knoxville to New York City. She has won numerous awards for her flatfoot dancing, including most recently a second place finish at the Fiddlers Convention in Galax, Virginia, in August of 2014 and first place in dance at the Johnson County Fiddlers Convention in 2016.

Brett Ratliff is a native of Van Lear, Kentucky, and is a well-known banjo player and ballad singer. He's played everywhere from Portland, Oregon, to New York City and England. Brett's played with numerous bands including the Clack Mountain String Band, and Blind Tiger String Band, the Dirk Powell Band, Rich and the Poor Folks, and the Giant Rooster Side Show. His ballad singing won him second place in the folk song competition at the Surry County Old Time Fiddlers Convention in 2010 and 2013. Brett recently released a solo album entitled Gone Boy in 2017. He joins the band on vocals, guitar, banjo, and fiddle.

Stephanie Jeter makes her home in Lexington, Kentucky, and is the newest addition to the band, joining them in 2014. Stephanie also plays with the Empty Bottle String Band and teaches old time music at the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University. She brings her rocking bass, smooth vocals, and sweet harmonies to the band. She has taken home multiple ribbons in flatfoot dance, singing, old time band, and autoharp from the Morehead Old Time Festival, the Johnson County Old Time Fiddlers Convention, and the Upper East Tennessee Fiddlers Convention.

Some of the Pine Mountain Railsplitters' other accolades include first place in old time band at the Grayson County Fiddlers Convention in Elk Creek, Virginia, in 2012; first place in the Crooked Road Music Festival Band Contest in 2012; first place at the Morehead Old Time Music Festival in 2009, 2010, and 2011 – with second place in 2012 and third place in 2013; third place in the band contest at the Great Southern Old Time Fiddlers Convention in 2010 in Chattanooga, Tennessee; and placing in old time band at the Fiddlers Convention in Galax, Virginia, in 2014.

For more information, check out the Pine Mountain Railsplitters on the internet and You Tube. Be prepared for foot stomping and hollering when you listen to the Railsplitters. You'll find it hard to stay in your seat. At the Carter Family Fold, the only thing better than one fiddler is two fidldlers. Bring along all your family and friends – and be sure you bring your dancing shoes. All the members of the Railsplitters have played the Fold, with several of them playing multiple times. Stephanie has performed on our stage from the time she was a student at East Tennessee State University when Raymond McLain oversaw the program. They all know just how to please audiences at the Fold. For an unforgettable evening, come on out to the Carter Family Fold to experience some of the best old time music you'll ever hear.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Inc., is a nonprofit, rural arts organization that was established in 1979 to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music. Saturday concerts have been held since 1974. The center is family-friendly, and an alcohol and drug free facility. For more info, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org or http://www.carterfamilyfold.com/. Shows from the Carter Family Fold can be accessed at http://www.carterfoldshow.com. Partial funding for programs at the center is provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation. For recorded show information on the upcoming Saturday show at the Fold, call 276-386-6054. The Fold is on Facebook – page Carter Fold – and Twitter – @carterfoldinfo.