The Gibson Brothers Team Up with Norman Adams for 10 Festivals

Nashville, TN -- The world of bluegrass music has lost more than a double handful of its emblematic festivals in the past year, but with decades of family-friendly events from Florida to Virginia under his belt, one event producer is still going strong. Norman Adams has produced over 200 events during 43 years as a bluegrass festival promoter, including one stretch where he presented Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass, for 25 years in a row—and today, he's still giving a platform to the top acts in bluegrass on a regular basis, averaging 10 festivals a year. By our count, he is the top employer in Bluegrass.

That's a track record unequalled by any other promoter, and to Eric and Leigh, the music's renowned Gibson Brothers, it's something to be celebrated. And so, in recognition of Adams' commitment and the value of Adams Bluegrass, the twice-recognized International Bluegrass Music Association's Entertainers of the Year will appear at every one of Adams' events over an entire year, starting in November 2017.

As part of the effort, the Brothers will spend multiple days at many of the events, offering not only their signature sounds, but special sets and collaborations, too. They'll even suggest a few added family events to help engage new fans and bring an even stronger sense of community to bluegrass, and the festivals that have become family reunions for so many.

Additionally, Rainmaker Music Management is offering the company's services to help brand, market, and expand the reach of these events, with the goal of keeping them going for another 40 years and more. Says Rainmaker's Chris Harris, "Bluegrass music needs Adams Bluegrass's events just as much as Adams Bluegrass events need Bluegrass music."

"We've worked with Norman for years," says Leigh Gibson. "And there's one thing for sure: he knows how to put on a quality festival. You're always going to have good sound, good people, and a fan-friendly event. We always spend a lot of time in the crowd at his festivals, talking with folks and having a good time. We are honored to have the chance to come alongside of him and help usher in a new generation of fans to keep these festivals going strong for many more years to come."

When asked about the Gibson Brothers, Norman said, "The Gibson Brothers are super entertainers and Adams Bluegrass, LLC is honored to team up with these guys in promoting bluegrass music"

Here are eight of the Adams Bluegrass events starting with the Fall Palatka Festival:

