Bluegrass Bus Museum

 

You are here

Home

The Gibson Brothers Team Up with Norman Adams for 10 Festivals

published by BMNN on Thu, 08/31/2017 - 22:03
Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version

The Gibson BrothersNashville, TN -- The world of bluegrass music has lost more than a double handful of its emblematic festivals in the past year, but with decades of family-friendly events from Florida to Virginia under his belt, one event producer is still going strong. Norman Adams has produced over 200 events during 43 years as a bluegrass festival promoter, including one stretch where he presented Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass, for 25 years in a row—and today, he's still giving a platform to the top acts in bluegrass on a regular basis, averaging 10 festivals a year. By our count, he is the top employer in Bluegrass.

That's a track record unequalled by any other promoter, and to Eric and Leigh, the music's renowned Gibson Brothers, it's something to be celebrated. And so, in recognition of Adams' commitment and the value of Adams Bluegrass, the twice-recognized International Bluegrass Music Association's Entertainers of the Year will appear at every one of Adams' events over an entire year, starting in November 2017.

As part of the effort, the Brothers will spend multiple days at many of the events, offering not only their signature sounds, but special sets and collaborations, too. They'll even suggest a few added family events to help engage new fans and bring an even stronger sense of community to bluegrass, and the festivals that have become family reunions for so many.

Additionally, Rainmaker Music Management is offering the company's services to help brand, market, and expand the reach of these events, with the goal of keeping them going for another 40 years and more. Says Rainmaker's Chris Harris, "Bluegrass music needs Adams Bluegrass's events just as much as Adams Bluegrass events need Bluegrass music."

"We've worked with Norman for years," says Leigh Gibson. "And there's one thing for sure: he knows how to put on a quality festival. You're always going to have good sound, good people, and a fan-friendly event. We always spend a lot of time in the crowd at his festivals, talking with folks and having a good time. We are honored to have the chance to come alongside of him and help usher in a new generation of fans to keep these festivals going strong for many more years to come."

When asked about the Gibson Brothers, Norman said, "The Gibson Brothers are super entertainers and Adams Bluegrass, LLC is honored to team up with these guys in promoting bluegrass music"

Here are eight of the Adams Bluegrass events starting with the Fall Palatka Festival:

Fall Palatka Bluegrass Festival
November 9, 10 & 11, 2017
Rodeheaver Boys' Ranch
380 Boys Ranch Road
Palatka, FL 32177
48th Annual South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival
Convention Center--Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
2101 North Oak Street
Thanksgiving Weekend
November 23, 24 & 25, 2017
42nd Annual New Year's Bluegrass Festival
Jekyll Island Convention Center
Jekyll Island, GA 31527
January 4, 5 & 6, 2018
6th Annual Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival
May 3, 4 & 5, 2018
Elijah Clark State Park
2959 McCormick Hwy
Lincolnton, GA 30817
Cherokee Bluegrass Festival
​June 7, 8 & 9, 2018
Happy Holiday RV Village
1553 Wolfetown Rd
Cherokee, North Carolina 28719
38th Annual Music in the Mountains Bluegrass Festival
June 20, 21, 22 & 23, 2018
Summersville Music Park
7441 Webster Road
Summersville, WV 26651​
44th Annual North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival
August 16, 17 & 18, 2018
Tom Johnson's Camping Center
1885 US 70 West
Marion, NC 28752
Anderson Bluegrass Festival
October 25, 26 & 27, 2018
In the Civic Center of Anderson, SC
3027 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd.
Anderson, SC 29625
Tags: 
Gibson Brothers
The Gibson Brothers
Bluegrass Festival
Norman Adams
Business

Theme by Danetsoft and Danang Probo Sayekti inspired by Maksimer