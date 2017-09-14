Rhonda Vincent Returns to the USA

Nashville, TN -- September 14, 2017 - The International “Queen of Bluegrass” returns from a week of traveling abroad. Rhonda Vincent kept a jet-setting pace, flying from New York City to Dublin, Prague, and Zurich, before returning on Sunday. The All American Bluegrass Girl, along with the Most Award Winning Band in Bluegrass Music History, “The Rage” performed amongst the breathtaking beauty of Prague, Czech Republic and Gstaad, Switzerland.

“The response was overwhelming,” Rhonda stated. “It is such an amazing feeling to know our music transcends beyond borders, languages, and cultures. Music is a universal language, and we certainly felt the love by the ovations received after every song. It was equivalent to a finale ending after every solo, and at the ending of each song. What an exhilarating experience to feel such response to our music!”

The first performance of this International Tour was in Prague, Czech Republic at the historic Rudolfinum, it is the current home to the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra. Rhonda Vincent & The Rage are the first artists to perform bluegrass music at the Rudolfinum. Known for its excellent acoustics, this historic hall was the perfect setting for their pure form of acoustic music in tandem with the incredible architecture of Prague. www.rudolfinum.cz/

On Friday and Saturday, Rhonda Vincent set another historic landmark, being one of the few who have made triple performances at the most prestigious country music festival in Switzerland “Country Night Gstaad.” The festival is an annual event, spanning over 20 years, and hosted by entrepreneur Marcel Bach in the beauty of the Swiss Alps. Rhonda first performed at the Country Night Gstaad in 1997 with a country music band; next in 2007 with The Rage; and her third appearance another 10 years later in 2017 along with country music newbie Mo Pitney and the multi-charting Mark Chesnutt.

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage stole the night with their energetic performance. After an uproarious, demanding ovation, Rhonda returned to the stage with only her guitar to deliver what many felt was their favorite part of the night. She gave a solo performance of the title song, which she wrote from the #1 CD with Daryle Singletary, “American Grandstand.” In addition to their nightly performances, Rhonda & The Rage did a special meet and greet with fans who traveled from all parts of Europe, which included Slovakia, Italy, France, and Spain. On Saturday afternoon, they even hosted a special impromptu jam session at their sponsor booth D’addario.

"We love getting involved in every aspect of a festival,” Rhonda explains. "It’s more than just coming to a concert. We love getting to visit with our friends, and meeting new friends. With Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, we can stay in touch well beyond the show. It’s important that I can shake each person’s hand, and look them in the eye to really make a connection you cannot make from the stage. They are lifelong friendships. We bring our heart and soul to every venue, and this is displayed in the amazing love we are shown in return.”

Beyond their performances, they were treated to luxury accommodations at The Alpina Gstaad. The Alpina Hotel is on the registry as one of the Best Hotels in the World! A 5-star hotel, nestled in the mountains of Gstaad Switzerland, and its features are nothing short of exquisite! Every aspect has been carefully selected, from the room design to restaurants, pools, and spa.

“Thank you Marcel and your entire staff for a once-in-a-lifetime experience!” Rhonda shares. “We love Country Night Gstaad, and staying at The Alpina was a most amazing addition to this already awesome festival.”

Although they are still soaring from their International experiences, this week finds Rhonda & The Rage at the Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival in Kodak, TN, Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival in Conway, MO, and Pickin’ In The Pines Festival in Flagstaff, AZ.