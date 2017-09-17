Wilson Pickins Promotions Adds Wildfire to Bluegrass Roster

Wilson Pickins Promotions is proud to welcome Wildfire to it's distinguished stable of bluegrass bands. Wildfire is a powerful stage band and recording artist on the Pinecastle Records label that delivers music to please everyone from traditional bluegrass lovers to the contemporary fans of today. The current project out on Pinecastle Records, Rented Room on Broadway, has received stellar reviews from bluegrass radio and media, and the single "Bible and a Bus Ticket Home" recently went to number one on the Roots Music Report chart.

"Robert Hale's voice has an angst and flutter at times that makes it instantly recognizable and pulls you in. For that reason, along with the playing and arranging and good songs, this album deserves high praise." - Bluegrass Unlimited.

"Wildfire is a distinctive, contemporary bluegrass band, and they have an appealing approach to the music." - Country Standard Time

Wildfire is led by founding members Robert Hale on lead vocals and guitar and Curt Chapman on bass, and also includes stellar musicians Johnny Lewis on banjo, Chris Davis on Mandolin, Dobro player, tenor and vocalist, Matt DeSpain, and fiddle player and vocalist, Greg Luck. By mixing their original songs and telling ballads, their complete dedication and love for their music, and their artistic spontaneity, Wildfire takes listeners on a journey that will spur emotion and excitement.

Wilson Pickins Promotions is pleased to be working with Wildfire and proud to be a part of getting their music out globally both on stage and off.