Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle Release “Time Won't Wait”

Nashville, TN -- Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle have hit the ground running since its first album in 2015. Their two previous Rural Rhythm Records albums have produced multiple hit #1 radio charted songs, including "Leaving CrazyTown", "Aim High", "Not Now", and critically acclaimed album reviews. Produced by Steve Gulley, Time Won't Wait, releasing on October 20th,is the group's third album and features the up-tempo hard drivin' single "Drowned In Sorrow" written by Steve Gulley and Tim Stafford.

Gulley wrote or co-wrote 5 of the songs including the first single, and the title cut, "Time Won't Wait", which was co-written with his chief writing partner, Tim Stafford of Blue Highway. Other key songs include the poignant ballad, "The Road Back To You", written by Grammy award winner, Carl Jackson and the straight-ahead, road song, "I'm Alright", written by Jon Weisberger and Swedish musician / songwriter Christoffer Olsson. Gulley revisits his traditional country roots with his version of the Ronnie Milsap classic, "I Can Almost See Houston From Here". Also included is an amazing break - neck paced instrumental, "G-Force", written by New Pinnacle mandolin player Gary Robinson, Jr.

"This is our third recording project as a band and I couldn't be happier with the way it turned out. I think the songs complement each other perfectly and, in turn, show the diversity and maturity of the band itself. I feel this album shows how much we've grown as a group while still staying true to the things that help define our sound - emotion, drive and intensity. I can't wait for everyone to hear this new collection of music." – Steve Gulley

Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle include Steve Gulley (guitar, vocals), Bryan Turner (bass, vocals), Gary Robinson, Jr. (mandolin), Matthew Cruby (banjo, vocals) and special guest Tim Crouch (Fiddle). Time Won't Wait builds on the band's heritage of strong roots in Bluegrass and Mountain Gospel music and at the same time provides a new and fresh sound that further accents the Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle signature sound.

Time Won't Wait Track List:

“Drowned In Sorrow” (Tim Stafford, Steve Gulley) “Time Won't Wait” (Steve Gulley, Tim Stafford) “You'll Cry For Me” (Steve Gulley) “The Road Back To You” (Carl Jackson) “I'm Alright” (Christoffer Olsson, Jon Weisberger) “I Can Almost See Houston From Here” (Ray Willis) “Congratulations Anyway” (Jesse McReynolds, Jim McReynolds) “You Can't Help Who You Love” (Steve Gulley, Tim Stafford) “Leaving Sounds Pretty Good To Me” (Steve Gulley, Tim Stafford) “G – Force” (Gary Robinson, Jr.) “Safe In His Arms” (Gene Johnson, Val Johnson) “Hold Your Horses” (Carl Jackson, Pam Gadd)

Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle are currently on tour. For more information go to Stevegulley.com.

Time Won't Wait is exclusively distributed by the Orchard and will be available on iTunes, Amazon and where ever Bluegrass music is sold. D.J.'s can download the album on AirPlay Direct.

The Gulley family name enjoys a rich musical heritage that reaches across generations with strong roots in Bluegrass and Mountain Gospel music. It starts with long time radio personality Don Gulley who was a founding member of the Bluegrass group the Pinnacle Mountain Boys. Don's son, Steve Gulley, has carried on the family tradition performing for many years with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, as a founding member of Bluegrass super groups Mountain Heart and Grasstowne, as a regular featured performer at Renfro Valley and with Steve's longtime friend and colleague Dale Ann Bradley.

Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle includes; Steve Gulley (guitar, vocals), Bryan Turner (bass, vocals),Gary Robinson, Jr. (mandolin) and Matthew Cruby (banjo, vocals). Steve Gulley certainly does not need any introduction to the Bluegrass community with accomplishments that include 16 years as a featured performer, staff musician, music director, studio manager and producer at Renfro Valley, KY. From 1994-96 Steve was a member of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and a founding member of Mountain Heart ('98 - '06), Grasstowne ('06 - '11) and with longtime friend Dale Ann Bradley through 2014. Steve is a winner of 4 IBMA Awards including Co-writer of the 2008 Song Of The Year, "Through The Window Of A Train", by Blue Highway and SPBGMA Multi award winner including 2008 Album Of The Year, "The Road Headin' Home", by Grasstowne.

Rural Rhythm Records and Steve Gulley have enjoyed a long and successful friendship and business relationship for many years yielding three Steve Gulley solo albums and eight Steve Gulley artist produced albums since 2010 beginning with the release of "Dogwood Winter" by Steve Gulley and Tim Stafford.

Over the past seven years this successful partnership has enjoyed many hit singles from a variety of exciting album projects including two Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle albums "Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle" and "Aim High"; Steve Gulley solo gospel album "Family, Friends and Fellowship"and an impressive list of artist produced albums including Claybank"Playing Hard To Forget"; Stuart Wyrick - "East Tennessee Sunrise"; Brand New Strings – "No Strings Attached"; Locust Ridge -"Healed"; Dave Atkins and Republik Steele - "That's Just The Way I Roll", Carrie Hassler – "The Distance"; Cumberland River – "The Life We Live"; Crosspoint – "We're Gonna Rise" and the gospel hit single "Dancing With Daddy" byDebby Gulley. In addition to the artist produced albums Steve Gulley produced two special album projects including the critically acclaimed Civil War themed album "God Didn't Choose Sides" and the TV Holiday Special "Christmas The Mountain Way" that aired on RFD-TV's Family.net and BlueHighwaysTVnetworks also available on DVD / CD.