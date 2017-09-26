Molly Tuttle Signs to Compass Records

Nashville, TN - Today marks the start of a history-making week for Molly Tuttle who is the newest signing to the Compass Records roster and first woman in the 27 year history of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards to be nominated for Guitar Player of the Year, the only instrumental category that had not yet nominated a woman. Molly is also nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Compass co-founder Alison Brown had this to say about the signing. "I've been a fan of Molly's since I heard her at IBMA's World of Bluegrass convention nearly a decade ago. Molly was still in high school but it was clear that she was a singular player and singer. Since then it's been wonderful to watch her mature into a great songwriter, guitarist and bandleader. The depth of her musicianship is extremely impressive and I'm really proud of her both for what she is bringing to contemporary bluegrass as well as the example she is setting for the next generation of female musicians. I couldn't be more excited to have Molly on the Compass roster and I'm looking forward to seeing where her music takes her next."

Molly is equally as excited saying, "Alison and Garry have been so generous to me through the years, offering encouragement and support ever since I first met them when I was a just starting out performing as a teen. They are both heroes of mine as musicians and as people, and I am truly honored to join their wonderful team and sign on with Compass Records."

On her debut solo EP Rise, Molly reveals the scope of her diverse influences. Produced by Kai Welch (Abigail Washburn, Bobby Bare, Jr., the Greencards), the seven-song collection relies on a rock-solid bluegrass foundation as Molly breaks free without breaking ties, singing and exploring what her six-string acoustic guitar can do. She is literally the poster child for what Spotify considers "Indie Bluegrass" as the dominant streaming platform chose to feature her on their popular playlist of the same name. Her song "Lightning in a Jar" has over 1 million plays on the platform.

Molly is currently working on a full length follow up album set to be released in 2018.

If you are attending the World of Bluegrass this week in Raleigh, NC you can catch Molly at the following events: