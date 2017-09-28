Bluegrass Music's Biggest Night Award Winners

Bluegrass Music's Biggest Night, the International Bluegrass Music Awards honored the genre's outstanding contributors and artists. The awards are voted upon by the professional membership of the association through a three ballot process. The 2017 awards took place Thursday night in Raleigh, NC. There were multiple categories of awards and, the formal induction for the Hall of Fame inductees. The main awards, special awards, momentum awards and Hall of Fame inductions comprises all of the IBMA award presentations.

The annual Momentum Awards are always a favorite showcasing up and coming talent to bluegrass music. This is always a favorite category even though it get background presence. This is an important category as it gives the industry a pointer of who to keep an eye on for the future of the music.

This years main awards opened up some and brought some new names and faces to the winner's circle. The IBMA Awards Show was streamed live by Radio Bristol on Facebook. Molly Tuttle won Guitar Player of the Year making IBMA history as the first woman to ever win this award.

INTERNATIONAL BLUEGRASS MUSIC AWARD WINNERS

The 2017 IBMA Award Recipiets Are:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR The Earls of Leicester

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR Flatt Lonesome

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

SONG OF THE YEAR “I Am a Drifter” - Volume Five (artist), Donna Ulisse/Marc Rossi (writers)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR Mountain Voodoor - Balsam Range (artist), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)

GOSPEL RECORDED PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (tie) “I Found a Church Today” - The Gibson Brothers (artist), Eric Gibson/Leigh Gibson (writers), In the Ground (album), Eric Gibson, Leigh Gibson, and Mike Barber (producers), Rounder Records (label) “Sacred Memories” - Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White Skaggs (artist), Dolly Parton (writer), Sacred Memories (album), Joe Mullins (producer), Rebel Records (label)

(tie) INSTRUMENTAL RECORDED PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR “Fiddler’s Dream” - Michael Cleveland (artist), Arthur Smith (writer), Fiddler’s Dream (album), Jeff White and Michael Cleveland (producers), Compass Records (label)

EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR Volume Five

RECORDED EVENT OF THE YEAR “I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You” - Bobby Osborne with Sierra Hull, Alison Brown, Rob Ickes, Stuart Duncan, Trey Hensley, Todd Phillips, Kenny Malone, Claire Lynch, and Bryan McDowell (artists), Original (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Shawn Camp

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Brooke Aldridge

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR Noam Pikelny/li>

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR Alan Bartram

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (6 candidates due to a tie vote) Patrick McAvinue

(6 candidates due to a tie vote) DOBRO PLAYER OF THE YEAR Josh Swift

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR Molly Tuttle

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR Sierra Hull



SPECIAL AWARDS

The Special Awards recognize outstanding work in categories including Broadcaster of the Year, Bluegrass Event of the Year, Best Graphic Design for a Recorded Project, Best Liner Notes for a Recorded Project, Print/Media Person of the Year and Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year.

Nominees in each category are selected by a specially appointed committee made up of bluegrass music professionals who possess significant knowledge of that field. The recipient of each award is decided on by the Panel of Electors, an anonymous group of over 200 veteran bluegrass music professionals selected by the IBMA Board of Directors.

The 2017 IBMA Special Awards winners are:



Graphic Design Casey Campbell and Gina Leslie

Casey Campbell – Mandolin Duets: Volume One (recorded project)

Independent (label) Liner Notes Bill Nowlin

J.D. Crowe and the New South 40th Anniversary Edition (recorded project)

Rounder (label) Broadcaster Cindy Baucom (Knee-Deep in Bluegrass) Print Media John Lawless (Bluegrass Today) Songwriter Tim Stafford Event Pickin’ in Parsons – Parsons, WV

MOMENTUM AWARDS

The Momentum Awards recognize both musicians and bluegrass industry professionals who, while in the early stages of their careers, have contributed to, or had an influence on, bluegrass music. These contributions can be to bluegrass music in general, or be made in a specific part of the industry. The Mentor award, in contrast to the others, recognizes a bluegrass professional who has made a significant impact on the lives and careers of newcomers to the bluegrass industry. Starting with recommendations from the IBMA membership, nominees are chosen by committees through a multi-stage process involving respected musicians and industry leaders in the bluegrass world.

This year’s Momentum Award Winners Are:

