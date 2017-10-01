Stoney Creek has No. 1 Album on AirPlay Direct for September

Martinsburg, WV -- Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band is honored to announce that its new double album Live On Location was No. 1 on AirPlay Direct's Top 50 Albums chart for September. The album's chart position was partly driven by its lead single, "The Traveling Song," which debuted at No. 1 on the Top 50 Singles chart on Sept. 18.

"I heard the song on Annette Grady's show ... I really wanted to play it on my show too," said Jeff Lipchick, host of Bluegrass From the Smokies on the Bluegrass Jamboree.

"This project had me mesmerized the entire time," said Al Shusterman of KUBU's Bluegrass Backroads. Shusterman noted that the album "featured great traditional songs, fine vocals and superb musicianship."

"The Traveling Song" is one of four original songs from Live On Location written by guitarist Kenton Catlett. The album also features an original instrumental titled "Antietam Turnaround" composed by banjo player Troy Stangle. The rest of the album includes traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel material that has increasingly drawn fans to the band's live concerts. Highlights include bassist Libby Files' take on "Those Memories of You" and mandolin player Brett Smeltzer's performance of "I'm Working on a Building."

The band cites bluegrass media outlets such as Cybergrass, as well as the social media popularity of "The Traveling Song" music video, for generating interest among broadcasters. Stoney Creek is hoping to schedule performances in areas where Live On Location is receiving radio airplay, as well as places where the band has developed a strong social media following.

AirPlay Direct is a leading platform for delivering broadcast music to radio stations worldwide. According to the company's website, "the Top 50 Albums chart displays releases/albums with the most song downloads by radio within a set period of time."

Track list for Live On Location:

CD Disc 1 “Ladies and Gentlemen” (Introduction) “Those Memories of You” “The Traveling Song” “Cold Sheets of Rain” “Thirty Years” “Beyond Those Gates” “Why Don't You Tell Me So?” “Just Like You” “Are You Washed in the Blood?” “Little Cabin Home on the Hill” “Antietam Turnaround” “I'm Working on a Building”

CD Disc 2 “I'm Lost and I'll Never Find the Way” “Kentucky Borderline” “Fast Train” “When the Sun Goes Down” “Shadows in My Room” “Crying Holy” “Just Someone I Used to Know” “Blue Ridge Cabin Home” “High Lonesome Sound” “Nashville Skyline Rag” “Freeborn Man”



Fans and broadcasters can find Live On Location though Stoney Creek's website, www.StoneyCreekBluegrass.net.