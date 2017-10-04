Coveted Brown Jug Award Goes to Legendary Fiddler Kenny Kosek

The Park Slope Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Jamboree's Brown Jug Award is the brainchild of James Reams, a bluegrass musician and bandleader for over 20 years, who conceived of it as a way to recognize people in the Northeast whose impact on the music deserved to be honored but who might be less likely to be recognized by national organizations since for some of them, their impact was regional in nature.

This year the Jamboree is pleased to honor homegrown hero and legendary fiddler, Kenny Kosek for his extensive contributions to bluegrass. One of the most recorded fiddlers today, Kenny has been the feature soloist on countless albums, soundtracks, and jingles. He can be heard on recordings by James Taylor, Jerry Garcia, David Byrne, Chaka Kahn, Willie Nelson, John Denver and was a frequent guest player with the Late Night Band on Late Night with David Letterman. His original compositions have been used in everything from major documentaries to Broadway musicals, soap operas, and network TV kid's shows.

Wait...there's more! Kenny is dedicated to teaching others the intricacies of the fiddle and has produced an extensive collection of instructional DVDs that are a must have for any burgeoning bluegrass fiddler. He is much sought after as a guest instructor on the international festival scene and is a staff instructor at the Turtle Bay Music School in New York City.

But that's not all! In addition to his masterful talent as a musician, Kenny is an acclaimed actor as well. He has appeared in several big-screen movies including "They All Laughed" and "The Stepford Wives" as well as on and off-Broadway in productions like "Foxfire," "Big River" and "Footloose." He is currently appearing in "Loveless, Texas" at the Boomerang Theater in NYC.

And he doesn't stop there! As a writer and a humorist, Kenny has contributed to "The National Lampoon" and numerous radio programs. He continues to be in high demand as a writer of liner notes for many performing artists.

Not bad for a kid who was born and raised in The Bronx!! We'd be hard-pressed to find a more diversely talented and under-recognized candidate for our Brown Jug Award. So it is with great honor that we presented Kenny Kosek with the coveted Brown Jug Award at this year's Jamboree. We're sure that one day he will look back on this moment as the pinnacle event in his long and illustrious career!

Previous recipients of the Brown Jug include such notables as the legendary Bill Keith, radio and TV personality Carol Beaugard, the late singer-songwriter and musician John Herald, Peter Stampfel of The Holy Modal Rounders, Bill Knowlton (who was named Broadcaster of the Year by the IBMA in 1997), Stephanie Ledgin (an award-winning folk and bluegrass music photo-journalist and author) and the late Doug Tuchman, a bluegrass promoter who was instrumental in bringing Bill Monroe and other bluegrass music greats to play venues in the city.

The Brown Jug Award is sponsored by the Folk Music Society of NY. Other sponsors of the Jamboree include The Old Stone House and Crown Finish Caves, who provided a terrific table of delicious cheeses at our Beer Garden this year.