Infamous Stringdusters To Release Eclectic New Covers EP

Amid a non-stop touring schedule, The Infamous Stringdusters are announcing the release of their second covers EP; Undercover Vol. 2, an eclectic 5-track collection, will drop Friday, October 27 via Lumenhouse Recordings. The project pays homage to some of the band's favorite artists, including The Allman Brothers Band ("Jessica"), My Morning Jacket ("Golden"), Daft Punk ("Get Lucky"), Marvin Gaye ("What's Going On") and The Cure ("Just Like Heaven"), and continues in the spirit of honoring the music that has influenced them. Their 2015 Undercover EP included tracks from Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, Pink Floyd and Jimmy Webb.

"Sometimes you hear a cover that comes from a completely different genre and it works, sometimes it doesn't, sometimes you just have to try," Jeremy Garrett of the band explains. "As an artist, this can be liberating."

The Grammy-nominated progressive bluegrass group--Andy Hall (dobro), Andy Falco (guitar), Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle) and Travis Book (upright bass)--continues to have a very active 2017 which began with the January 13 release of their acclaimed, #1 Billboard Bluegrass album Laws Of Gravity (Compass Records). Then on June 23 came the release of their live album Laws Of Gravity: LIVE!, recorded on the road between January and April at various venues along the band's hectic tour schedule and produced by band members Falco and Pandolfi.

The Infamous Stringdusters have performed over 110 shows so far this year and are booked through New Year's Eve with shows in Berkeley, CA and Aspen, CO. The band will perform two co-headlining shows at UC Berkeley: with Keller Williams and Grateful Grass December 28 and Leftover Salmon December 29. They'll then head to Aspen's Wheeler Opera House for a special "evening with" NYE performance to ring in 2018. Doors open at 7:45pm with an open bar (wine and beer) as well as light appetizers until the concert starts at 9:30pm and a midnight complimentary champagne toast during the ball drop. Ticket info for these and all other Stringdusters dates is available at www.theStringdusters.com/tour.

Track listing for Undercover Vol. 2 EP: