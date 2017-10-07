Carter Fold Bluegrass with Five Mile Mountain Road

Saturday, October 21st, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert by Five Mile Mountain Road. Five Mile Mountain Road is a Franklin County, Virginia-based bluegrass, old time, and classic country band with an emphasis on music for dancing. With front man Billy Hurt sawing the fiddle, Five Mile Mountain Road is known throughout the region for superb dance tunes and world-class instrumentation. Seth Boyd (banjo & guitar), Brennen Ernst (guitar & banjo), and Steven Dowdy (upright bass) round out the group's lineup.

Named after one of Franklin County's signature rural byways, the group is one of the best up and coming bands around. All the members of Five Mile Mountain Road have had experience playing with other well-known bands. Five Mile Mountain Road has been featured on Song of the Mountains, at the Blueridge Music Center, at Ferrum College, and at the Floyd Country Store. These are just a few of the many venues the group has played.

This concert will mark the band's second performance at the Carter Family Fold, although several of the members have played the Fold previously with groups like Karl Shiflett and Big Country and the Bluegrass Brothers. Check out the group on Face Book and You Tube. Five Mile Mountain Road can hold their own with the best bands that ever graced the Carter Fold stage. They play with so much enthusiasm and energy that you won't be able to resist hitting the dance floor – if you can keep up with them.

Pack up your dancing shoes, relatives, and friends and come join us at the Fold for a night of some of the best music the Appalachian region has to offer. At the Carter Fold, you'll find an old time venue where people of all ages come from near and far to experience Appalachian music and culture at its' best. Don't miss Five Mile Mountain Road at the Carter Family Fold! Admission to the concert is $10 for adults, children 6 to 11 $2, under age 6 free.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Incorporated, is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music. The center is a family-friendly, and an alcohol and drug free facility. For further information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org. Previous shows from the Carter Family Fold can be accessed at http://www.carterfoldshow.com. Partial funding for programs at the center is provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation. For recorded information on shows coming up at the Fold, call 276-386-6054. The Fold is on Facebook – page Carter Fold – and Twitter – @carterfoldinfo. To speak to a volunteer Fold staff member, call 276-594-0676. If we don't answer you right away, we'll get back to you in 24 hours.