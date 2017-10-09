Floyd, VA -- From the Floyd Music School Studio, in the historic Pix Theater Building, downtown Floyd, VA, Mike Mitchell is teaming with Mark Schatz! Mike is excited to announce the recording of a new bluegrass album project, Small Town. With Mark Schatz producing and bass-ing, the players include Mike’s bandmate, from The Bluegrass Trio, Tommy Morse on banjo and Mark’s bandmate, from the Claire Lynch Band, Jarod Walker on mandolin and guitar. The recording will be tracked and mixed at Blackwater recording Studio, in Wirtz, VA.

This sophomore project follows Mike’s last album, Dead Center, which has enjoyed 6 months on the Airplay Direct charts, debuting at #1 in May 2017—staying in the top 40 downloaded albums as of Oct 5. About the new project, Mike says: “The material is all original stuff and I have been writing like crazy! Life is good and the songs are flowing. I can’t wait to share them with everyone!” Mike will also add a handful of fiddle tunes and at least one new instrumental.

Release date is Feb. 14, 2018, at Folk Alliance International Conference in Kansas City, MO. In addition to the regional festivals that Mike regularly plays, he and The Bluegrass Trio will be traveling nationally to perform the new album.

