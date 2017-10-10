Mike Auldridge Instrumental Contest Deadline Approaching

Bluegrass musicians, could your tune be the next "Foggy Mountain Breakdown"? Let the world know! In honor of dobro master Mike Auldridge, the Mike Auldridge Instrumental Contest seeks to bring attention to the best original instrumentals in bluegrass and related styles. Entries accepted through October 15, 2017. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Prizes are awarded jointly to all co-authors. 1st place prize is $500 and the winner gets to perform his/her winning tune at the 2018 DC Bluegrass Festival, and also receives two full-festival passes.

The Mike Auldridge instrumental Composition Contest honors the life and musicianship of one of America’s greatest bluegrass players. His smooth and effortlessly tasteful Dobro guitar work borrowed from Josh Graves, but added swing, blues and horn influences to arrive at a uniquely new sound. By the time Mike co-founded the Seldom Scene in 1971, his musical touch was unmistakable – and over the next 40 years Auldridge became a pillar of Washington bluegrass history.

Mike Auldridge was born in 1938 in Washington, DC. He spent his life in the Maryland suburbs but his musical influence went far beyond the Beltway. Aside from his own solo recordings and those with the Seldom Scene, Mike was in heavy demand as a session player and appeared on recordings by Emmylou Harris, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Jonathan Edwards, and Ry Cooder, among many others. Auldridge received the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellowship Award in 2012, the last year of his life.

Mike Auldridge, the legendary dobro player who co-founded the Seldom Scene and later, Chesapeake, died December 29, 2012 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. He had been under hospice care until his passing. His expressive talent on the resophonic guitar had no bounds as he played bluegrass, country and even jazz with style and elegance. He performed primarily around his Maryland home but certainly performed across the nation and the globe.

Visit http://dcbu.org/mike-auldridge-contest/ for rules and application information.