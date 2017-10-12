Hogslop String Band Returns to Carter Fold Saturday

Hiltons, VA -- Saturday, October 14th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert of old time music by the Hogslop String Band. The Hogslop String Band is a Nashville based old time string band comprised of four energetic young musicians hailing from Georgia and Tennessee. Featuring Kevin Martin on the fiddle, Gabriel Kelley on guitar, Daniel Binkley on banjo, and Casey "Pickle" McBride on the washtub bass, these boys surely raise a ruckus. Upon forming as a pickup square dance band in the summer of 2009, the Hogslop String Band has since become one of the most sought after old time string bands of the Tennessee Valley area.

Known for their outrageous facial hair and a rollicking repertoire heavily based on Georgia and middle Tennessee fiddle tunes, these boys have provided entertainment for fashion shows, political conventions, and whiskey distilleries as well as countless weddings, festivals, and soirees. Following in the footsteps of such country music luminaries as Uncle Dave Macon and Gid Tanner, they put on a high energy show easily appreciated by young and old alike. Despite an unkempt appearance, their undeniable charm is as certain to steal your heart as it will your daughter's.

"The Hogslop String Band is one of the most unique bands I have ever heard. Their music takes you back to a time when things were real and from the heart. These guys are very talented, and I recommend that you go see them. You will be thoroughly entertained." Reggie Young – guitarist for Elvis, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, & Dusty Springfield.

"Every member of the Hogslop String Band is individually talented and pretty much crazy. As a band, they're as authentic as it gets and an insanely good time." Neal Cappellino – Grammy Award winning engineer.

As Executive Director of the Carter Family Fold, I first met the Hogslop String Band when their manager, Josh Trivett, called me to set up an old time tintype photo shoot for the band at the Fold. Having enjoyed working with Josh many times through the years, fascinated by anything historic, and always looking for new groups to perform at the Fold, I immediately agreed. We set up the shoot for a Sunday, and I fell in love with the group the moment they got out of the van. Because tintype photography takes tremendous patience and time, we ended up spending the entire day together.

Getting to meet the group and witness the photo shoot and on-site development of the tintype photos by award-winning photographer Lisa Elmaleh captivated me. Never having met them, I immediately felt I had known the guys – and Lisa - all my life. It was one of the most fun-filled and entertaining days I ever spent. I couldn't recall having laughed so much or having so much fun with folks I had just met in my life. We made so much racket that traffic actually stopped to ask what was going on. Not wanting the day to end, I knew I couldn't wait for them to actually play the Fold. They've played the Fold several times now, and they've brought the house down both times. One of the best old time bands performing today, Hogslop and the Fold are a match made in Heaven.

If you love old time music and just plain fun, don't miss the Hogslop String Band. There are unlike any other group I have ever known. They told me that most places they played were places where people didn't know what slopping a hog was. Boy have they come home! Not only do we know what slopping a hog is, we know what the best old time music is. Bring your friends, your inlaws, your young'uns, and your dancing shoes and join us for a night of old time music unlike anything you have ever seen. Admission to the concert is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, under age 6 free.

For more information on the Hogslop String Band, go to their site on the web – www.HogslopStringBand.com. Watch them on You Tube and check them out on the web.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Incorporated, is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music. The center is a family-friendly, and an alcohol and drug free facility. For further information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org. Previous shows from the Carter Family Fold can be accessed at http://www.carterfoldshow.com. Partial funding for programs at the center is provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation. For recorded information on shows coming up at the Fold, call 276-386-6054. The Fold is on Facebook – page Carter Fold – and Twitter – @carterfoldinfo.