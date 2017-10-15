IBMA Guitar Player of the Year Molly Tuttle Releases “Rise” EP

On her debut solo EP Rise, Molly reveals the scope of her diverse influences. Produced by Kai Welch (Abigail Washburn, Bobby Bare, Jr., the Greencards), the seven-song collection relies on a rock-solid bluegrass foundation as Molly breaks free without breaking ties, singing and exploring what her six-string acoustic guitar can do. She is literally the poster child for what Spotify considers "Indie Bluegrass" as the dominant streaming platform chose to feature her on their popular playlist of the same name. Her song "Lightning in a Jar" has over 1 million plays on the platform.

“This album was a big learning process for me,” Molly says. “I knew Kai would know directions to take my songs that would push me a little outside of my box. I grew a lot more confident in the direction I am heading as an artist.”

2017's IBMA Guitar Player of the Year, Molly Tuttle speaks softly. Her voice is both lilting and lucid, and when she says that she wants to create music that is truly original and unmistakably hers, her quietness shifts into a steely audacity that’s charming and almost funny––she’s only 24, after all. But then, you remember her songs. And it hits you: brash, beautiful originality is exactly what Molly is doing.

Rise further introduces Molly to a roots music audience who’s already enthusiastically embraced and elevated her. A Momentum Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association in the instrumentalist category rounded out her 2016, after she clinched first place in Merlefest’s prestigious Chris Austin Songwriting Competition. Appearances at top-tier festivals including RockyGrass Festival and on programs such as A Prairie Home Companion have expanded her audience, along with almost nonstop touring. Press response has been glowing: a Flatpicking Guitar Magazine cover was followed by praise from The Bluegrass Situation, No Depression, American Songwriter and others.

Most recently, she’s grinning somewhat slyly on Acoustic Guitar Magazine’s April 2017 cover. And now, Molly is the first woman in the 27 year history of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards to be nominated for and to win the trophy for Guitar Player of the Year, the only instrumental category that had not yet nominated a woman. Molly was also nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.