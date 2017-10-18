John Cowan, Darin & Brooke Aldridge at Van Dyke Performance Space

Greensboro, NC -- The Blue Ridge Music Center is pleased to partner with ArtsGreensboro to present a performance by progressive bluegrass vocalist and bass player John Cowan and husband and wife traditional bluegrass duo starring Darin and Brooke Aldridge along with members of their band at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 7. The show will be hosted at the recently renovated Van Dyke Performance Space at the Cultural Center in Downtown Greensboro.

Known as the "Voice of Newgrass," Cowan is a true innovator who applies his powerful voice to genres from country, bluegrass, and gospel to soul, jazz, and rock-and-roll, often within the span of a single concert. His ability to move fluidly through multiple styles and carry mesmerized audiences on the journey with him has set him apart as one of the most admired vocal artists of his generation. Over the last 35 years, Cowan's voice and bass playing skills have been in high demand, and he has been featured on some 140 recordings, including albums by Garth Brooks, Rosanne Cash, Alison Krauss, and The Doobie Brothers.

Both highly acclaimed vocalists in their own right, Darin and Brooke combine rich harmonies with impeccable musicianship to create the unmistakable sound that has made them one of the hottest young acts in acoustic music and they've surrounded themselves with a band of equally amazing pickers. The duo has earned high praise from country music luminary Vince Gill, who says "there's a lot about the new generation of bluegrass that sure is inspiring. And Darin and Brooke are two of my favorites of this great new generation." Darin spent six years as a member of the acclaimed Country Gentleman and is a sought-after multi-instrumentalist. Brooke has been lauded for having one of the most powerful voices in music and was named Female Vocalist of the Year at the recent International Bluegrass Music Association's (IMBA) 2017 World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This concert is part of the Blue Ridge Music Center's off-season, off-site concert series in which the Music Center partners and collaborates with other arts organizations to present the best in Blue Ridge Mountain Music year round. The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge parkway is open to visitors May-October.

The Van Dyke Performance Space is located in downtown Greensboro at 200 North Davie St. Greensboro, NC 27401. Tickets are $29.10 (including taxes & ticket fees) buy online at TheVanDyke.org or by calling 1-800-838-3006