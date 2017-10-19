Shannon Slaughter Released “Never Standing Still” to Radio

In a surprise move, Shannon Slaughter dropped his new album, Never Standing Still to radio stations today at airplaydirect.com. Physical copies will hit radio stations next week. The album’s official street date is Friday, October 27. Music fans can pre-order the album now at iTunes Amazon, CDBaby, ShannonSlaughter.com and more physical and digital sites.

The first single, “That Old County Road,” is already a radio hit appearing in the #1 spot on the Bluegrass Today Top 20 weekly song chart and making its debut at #10 on the October 2017 Bluegrass Today Monthly Chart.

Never Standing Still was Produced by Wes Easter, Randy Kohrs, and Shannon Slaughter. Rhythm Tracks were recorded at Eastwood Studio in Cana, VA and engineered by Wes Easter. Vocals were recorded at: Slack Key Studio in Nashville, TN and engineered by Randy Kohrs. The album was mixed and mastered by Wes and Derek Easter at Eastwood Studio in Cana, VA.

Never Standing Still Tracks Include:

“You Can’t Outrun the River” “Find Your Own Highway” “Old Kentucky Home” “That Old County Road” “Love is a Cross and Three Nails” “The Girl I Love” “Going Home” “Lonely Trail of Tears” “Better Move it On Home” “He Moved a Mountain” “Dying to Live Again” “I Was a Farmer” “Trying to Be My Own Man” “Movin’ On” “Rae & Jed”

For more information Shannon Slaughter, please visit www.ShannonSlaughter.com or follow him on Facebook and Twitter.