Sister Sadie Added to Wilson Pickins Bluegrass Roster

Wilson Pickins Promotions is proud to welcome the all star female bluegrass band Sister Sadie to their roster for publicity of their forthcoming album on Pinecastle Records in 2018.

Shortly after a sold out "jam" show at The Station Inn, these five friends began getting calls for gigs and decided to officially form Sister Sadie. They decided that each member would remain in their own bands and from time to time get together for special events to perform. The name, Sister Sadie, was inspired by a Tony Rice song, "Little Sadie," and the fact that the ladies feel as though they are sisters. The rest, as they say, is history.

Sister Sadie has been booking shows nationwide and garnering escalated bluegrass radio airplay and high charting songs from their first self-titled album on Pinecastle Records consistently since it's release in 2016.

"There's also something special about this band. Reminiscent of the Bluegrass Album Band, Sister Sadie has thesame blow-your-hair-back, traditional drive that puts real deal bluegrass fans on shouting ground, with original material that provides an extra bonus." -Bluegrass Today

Check out some clips from the bands current project in this promotional video:

There is no doubt that these five well-known, highly accomplished bluegrass and country musicians have got the "chops" to go far with the Sister Sadie band and are off to a very good start. Despite juggling sometimes crazy scheduling with the many other loves of their lives, including their families, other bands, session work, and sharing their crafts through teaching, it all seems to be working and they can't wait to begin tracking their sophomore project in Nashville this November.

Pinecastle Records, with their Bonfire Recording Studio staff will be on hand during much of the tracking process to document and share with us the in-studio excitement of just what it's like to make music with the "sisters" and we can't wait.

Stay tuned with Wilson Pickins Promotions online and Facebook to keep up with these incredibly talented ladies!