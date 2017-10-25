Volume Five Releases Single from Latest Album “Milestones”

Willis, VA -- Fresh off the win of two International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards, Volume Five has emerged with new music being released on Mountain Fever Records today. "Now That's a Song" is the first single from an upcoming album, Milestones, due early next year.

Founded by Glen Harrell (fiddle & vocals), Volume Five includes the talents of Patton Wages (banjo & vocals), Colby Laney (guitar & vocals), Chris Williamson (bass & vocals), and Jacob Burleson (mandolin & vocals). These five musicians together blend into a band with true and proven staying power. With countless IBMA, SPBGMA, and Dove Award nominations to their credit, the band walked away with IBMA's Emerging Artist of the Year and Song of the Year honors just last month in Raleigh, NC. Their previous album, Drifter, received rave reviews, produced several charting singles, and hit Billboard's Top 5 Best-Selling Bluegrass Albums chart.

With their career moving with in an upward trajectory, Volume Five is coming out of the gate strong with "Now That's A Song," the first single from their new album, Milestones. "I had been looking for a good uptempo song and contacted Bob Minner to see if he had anything fresh to send me," says Glen Harrell. "This one caught my ear right away and I thought 'now that's a song.' A few moments later, after reaching the chorus, I realized that was actually the title of the song! Bob co-wrote this with Shawn Lane and we think it's a winner!"

With an unexpected, almost subtle dobro kickoff, "Now That's A Song" blazes into a spirited, straight-up bluegrass melody supporting a sweet lyric telling of a long-time love. Harrell's lead vocal moves flawlessly with the words while the makeup of V5 proves exactly why they are turning a genre of music noted for its musical dexterity, on its ear.

Listen to "Now That's A Song"

Radio programmers may download "Now That's A Song" via AirPlay Direct or request a digital download by emailing radio@mountainfever.com. Consumers may purchase "Now That's A Song" today. For more information on Volume Five, visit www.VolumeFiveBG.com. For more on Mountain Fever Records, visit www.MountainFever.com.