Wilson Banjo Co. Releases “Spirits in the Hills”

Wilson Banjo Co. is releasing their album Spirits in the Hills on Bonfire Records today, Friday, October 27th. The first single from the album "Ain't No Grave" has already been playing on the radio and a music video for the track is available today (see below). Bonfire's mission is to develop American roots music artists.

"Wilson Banjo Co. is an ideal first artist for Bonfire Records," says Matt Hood from Bonfire, "the band's instrumental talent lives up to it's name with well known luthier Steve Wilson leading the charge. Sarah Logan's vocals haunt like a bird in the night and listeners might wonder why more bluegrass bands don't have alto lead singers. In addition, fans will appreciate the vocal variety on the album with four other band members also contributing on lead."

Radio is already getting behind the band's new single. PraiseFM's John Sentell said, "I have never before known of a band who can create a crisp sound, not only in the shop with their instruments, but also in the studio with their album. The Wilson Banjo Co. will give you traditional bluegrass with their Wilson Banjo instruments and their Wilson Banjo album. You'll want to add both to your collection!"

Wilson Banjo Co. is a hard driving Bluegrass band from South Carolina, founded by Steve Wilson, Banjo picker & Master Luthier. Steve not only picks the banjo but builds custom Wilson banjo's, performs vintage guitar repairs and restoration, is part of the team at Wilson Pickins Promotions, and is an engineer at Bonfire Recording Studio. The band was initially formed to promote Steve's custom banjos but has since expanded well beyond that role after the sudden and critical success of their previous extended play album. Personnel featured on Spirits in the Hills include Steve Wilson on banjo, Joey Newton on guitar, Sarah Logan on fiddle, Brandon Couch on Mandolin, Dylan Armour on Dobro, and Michael Branch on bass. Special guests on the album include Shannon Slaughter, Alan Bibey, Glen Crain, and Stephen Hudson.