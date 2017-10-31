IBMA Guitar Player of the Year Molly Tuttle on WoodSongs

Mike Barnett has been building a career as a premier fiddler in bluegrass music. His current gig is a member of Kentucky Thunder, the traveling band of bluegrass legend, Ricky Skaggs as well as the Bryan Sutton Band. This Nashville native became a professional player at a young age as part of Jesse McReynolds’ band and soon became another breakout talent from the Boston roots music scene. In 2009, Mike joined the David Grisman Quintet. On his second solo effort, ‘Portraits in Fiddles,’ released on Compass Records, he takes a moment to reflect on the extraordinary blessings to celebrate his heroes, collaborators, and contemporarie www.MikeBarnettFiddler.com
WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour is an all volunteer live audience celebration of grassroots music and the artists who make it. The show airs on 515 radio stations from Australia to Boston to Dublin, Ireland. It also airs on American Forces Radio Network twice each weekend in 173 nations, every military base and US Naval ship in the world. The shows airs coast-to-coast in millions of TV homes as a public television series. Now Friday’s on RFD-TV
