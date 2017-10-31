IBMA Guitar Player of the Year Molly Tuttle on WoodSongs

Molly Tuttle is the first woman in the 27-year history of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards to win Guitar Player of the Year. She’s a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and award winning songwriter with a distinctive voice, appeared on A Prairie Home Companion and at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, was featured on the cover of Flatpicking Guitar Magazine, and won first place in the prestigious Chris Austin Songwriting Competition at Merlefest. She’s the newest artist to sign on to Compass Records roster and will be releasing her debut for the label sometime in 2018. www.MollyTuttleMusic.com

Mike Barnett has been building a career as a premier fiddler in bluegrass music. His current gig is a member of Kentucky Thunder, the traveling band of bluegrass legend, Ricky Skaggs as well as the Bryan Sutton Band. This Nashville native became a professional player at a young age as part of Jesse McReynolds’ band and soon became another breakout talent from the Boston roots music scene. In 2009, Mike joined the David Grisman Quintet. On his second solo effort, ‘Portraits in Fiddles,’ released on Compass Records, he takes a moment to reflect on the extraordinary blessings to celebrate his heroes, collaborators, and contemporarie www.MikeBarnettFiddler.com

WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour is an all volunteer live audience celebration of grassroots music and the artists who make it. The show airs on 515 radio stations from Australia to Boston to Dublin, Ireland. It also airs on American Forces Radio Network twice each weekend in 173 nations, every military base and US Naval ship in the world. The shows airs coast-to-coast in millions of TV homes as a public television series. Now Friday’s on RFD-TV