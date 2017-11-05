Remington Ryde's “A Storyteller's Memory” Available

Remington Ryde's Pinecastle Records debut A Storyteller's Memory is available now. The James King tribute album includes the band's take on some of the late singer's most beloved songs including "Thirty Years of Farmin'," "Bed by the Window," "A Few Old Memories," "Leavin'," and a song bandleader Ryan Frankhouser wrote and dedicated to King's memory titled "Mr. King." The album also includes a bonus track "It's a Cold Cold World" sung by King in 1989.

A hard driving traditional bluegrass band. We offer superb musicianship, hauntingly tight harmonies, traditional sound, and comedy to round out the show! Remington Ryde performs over 100 shows each year. While bandleader Ryan Frankhouser is the founder of the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival held annually in the band's home state of Pennsylvania. Over the last two years, the band has received five SPBGMA award nominations. Personnel in Remington Ryde are: Ryan Frankhouser on guitar and lead vocals, Billy Lee Cox (played with the Country Gentlemen and Charlie Moore) on banjo, Warren Blair (played with the original Bluegrass Cardinals) on fiddle, Stanley Efaw on mandolin and Richard Egolf on bass.

Emerging as one of the hottest bluegrass bands from Central Pennsylvania is Remington Ryde. The band was formed in November of 2002 with the sole purpose of promoting bluegrass music throughout the state. They continue to grow in popularity, winning over crowds throughout the country. They have released four full length albums and one single, “I’ll Wait for You,” that has been played by bluegrass radio stations throughout the country including Sirius Bluegrass. They have successfully hosted the 3rd Annual Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival and announced the date for the 4th festival on July 16-18, 2010 in Reedsville, Pennsylvania.

Their relentless touring schedule, consisting of over 100 shows per year, has earned them the reputation of one of the busiest bands in all of bluegrass music. The group was featured in the May issue of the Bluegrass Music Profiles Magazine and also featured in the August issue of the Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine in 2009. They are loved by festival-goers and bluegrass fans from all over the country. The band is exploding into the national scene.

Remington Ryde released their first professional project in 2007, produced by Green Valley Records in Hughesville, Pennsylvania. This album earned them a showcase in 2008 at Cabin Fever in Hampton, Virginia. The popularity of this album helped the group land contracts at some of the top bluegrass festivals in the country. This includes appearances at Bluegrass Festivals in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, Maine, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The group continues to expand and grow in popularity.

It is no mystery why this band is becoming so popular so quickly. They play a wide range of traditional and contemporary bluegrass while demonstrating superb showmanship, impressively tight harmonies, and original material. Each musician is as personable as they are talented; making sure the audience comes first. The band gives 110% on every performance, from their entertaining and energetic stage personalities to the lively interaction and conversation with any and all who visit after the show. It is really quite simple - Remington Ryde loves what they do and it shows!!!

Remington Ryde is endorsed by D'Addario Strings, BlueChip Picks, Wittner FineTune Pegs, Deering Banjos, and NS Bass Design.

A Storyteller's Memory is available here.